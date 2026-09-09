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Following the success of its 2026 season, Death Note: THE MUSICAL will return to London's Barbican Theatre from 23 March – 15 May 2027.

Death Note: THE MUSICAL broke the record at the Barbican for the highest grossing single week of a musical and broken the record five consecutive times for the highest grossing single performance of a musical. Read the reviews for the original run here.

This bold new production brings the iconic Japanese manga to life with a thrilling rock score, soaring power ballads, spectacular design and a striking visual world. Its return to London in 2027 reflects the growing global influence of Japanese and Eastern popular culture, from manga and fashion to the worldwide phenomenon of K-pop. Death Note: THE MUSICAL is cultural exchange in action, taking one of Japan's most iconic stories and transforming it into a uniquely theatrical experience for a global audience.

The worldwide phenomenon Death Note: THE MUSICAL, based on the globally bestselling manga created by writer Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata, returns to the Barbican Theatre next summer in this reimagined musical production, featuring an acclaimed score by Frank Wildhorn, with lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Following ten years of acclaimed sold-out productions across Asia, record-breaking concerts at the London Palladium and a sold out run at the Barbican Theatre this year, this sensational production will return in 2027 for a limited eight-week season.

Death Note: THE MUSICAL tells the story of Light Yagami, an exceptionally gifted high school student who one day discovers a mysterious notebook bearing a chilling rule: 'Any human whose name is written in this notebook will die in 40 seconds.' The notebook, known as the Death Note, has been dropped into the human world out of boredom by the Shinigami Ryuk. Disillusioned by a justice system he believes fails to punish criminals, Light tests the notebook's power triggering the sudden death of a criminal live on television.

Convinced he has been chosen to become the 'god of a new world,' Light begins using the Death Note to eliminate criminals across the globe. As unexplained deaths mount, the public coins the name 'Kira' for the unseen killer, with supporters praising his actions as crime rates plummet. With no physical evidence to follow, the authorities turn to the enigmatic master detective L, setting the stage for a gripping psychological battle between two brilliant minds.

One of the world's most successful manga titles, Death Note, first published in Japan in 2003, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and grown into a global cultural phenomenon spanning feature animation, video games, novels, films, television adaptations, and an acclaimed Netflix series, including a blockbuster two-part live-action film adaptation released in 2006. Originally produced by HoriPro in 2015 with the authorization of the original creators, the musical adaptation has since enjoyed acclaimed productions across Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and London over the past decade.

Based on the internationally best-selling Japanese manga of the same name by Tsugumi Ohba, Takeshi Obata and Shueisha, this award-winning musical (Best Musical, Korea Musical Awards) features a score by Tony and Grammy Award winning composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde and the Whitney Houston hit 'Where Do Broken Hearts Go') and lyrics by Tony-Award nominated Jack Murphy, additional lyrics by Morgan Reilly and book by Emmy-nominated Ivan Menchell.

Alongside Wildhorn, this new production brings together an acclaimed creative team behind some of the West End's biggest hits, including director Stephen Whitson (Hamilton UK and Moulin Rouge! UK), Emmy-nominated designer Jon Bausor (Spirited Away, Bat Out of Hell) and choreography by Olivier Award nominated Fabian Aloise (Evita at the London Palladium and Sunset Boulevard at The Savoy) alongside Jason Howland as orchestration and arranger. Together, this creative team will bring scale, theatrical power, and contemporary energy to the world of Death Note.

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Related Stories 1 Everything to Know About DEATH NOTE: THE MUSICAL

If you are new to Death Note, there is a lot to catch up on. It has inspired multiple adaptations across television, film, novels, video games, and even stage productions, becoming one of the most influential franchises in contemporary Japanese pop culture. The musical features a score by Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominee Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Jack Murphy and a book by Ivan Menchell. Wildhorn and Murphy's past collaborations include The Civil War, Swing, Wonderland, Carmen, and Count of Monte Cristo. Wildhorn is perhaps best known for Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, The Scarlet Pimpernall, and Dracula. Wildhorn's work on Death Note led to more manga adaptations, including Fist of the North Star in 2021 and Your Lie In April in 2022. I see Death Note as this total international, breaking the glass ceiling of what manga can be musically, around the world,' Wildhorn recently told BroadwayWorld.