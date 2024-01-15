Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

“You’re in the middle of something that requires enormous focus" she said

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

Cush Jumbo: Audience Behaviour Has “Got Weirder as Time Has Gone On”

Actor Cush Jumbo has said that audience behaviour generally has “got weirder as time has gone on”.

Speaking to The Times, Jumbo was responding to the recent revelation from Andrew Scott that when he was mid “To be, or not to be” as Hamlet at the Almeida Theatre several years ago, someone got out their laptop and started emailing. He stopped speaking until the laptop was shut.

“You’re in the middle of something that requires enormous focus,” Jumbo says. “It requires your brain to basically not Instagram scroll for two hours … so something like a laptop!”

In the current Macbeth production, starring David Tennant and Jumbo as his wife, the audience listen to the action through headphones, creating an immersive experience.

Jumbo says that the headphones mean that the audience is unaware of how loud they sound to the actors on stage. “The Donmar is tiny and they are thinking, ‘Well, no one else can hear me, they’ve got their headphones on.’ They can’t hear themselves rustling a sweet packet but we can. And they fart.”

The London-born actress revealed she had previously turned down an opportunity to play the power-hungry queen, “You work out over time that there are some roles you can endanger yourself doing with the wrong people.”

She signed up to star in the role alongside Tennant: “You have to be so supportive of each other to play these roles where you ultimately are displaying some damage. And David is literally one of my favourite people on the planet to work with.” He’s the “perfect leading man”, she continues, because he has “little to no ego”.

Jumbo also revealed that she only reads reviews once the show has finished. “You can be feeling like everything went well, but one sentence can destroy your performance and your self-esteem to the point where it ruins the rest of the run.” 

Macbeth is at the Donmar Warehouse until 10 February

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall Photo
Late Night Jazz Series Returns to the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall’s Late Night Jazz series is set to return to the venue’s Elgar Room this month, with five shows covering a range of sub-genres, from swing, jive and funk to Latin, Indian and free-form jazz. Performers include award-winning pianist Robert Mitchell’s trio Epiphany 3, Latin jazz duo Pisco Sour and versatile trombonist Laura Impallomeni with her quintet, among others.

2
London Premiere of Sophie Treadwells MACHINAL Announced Photo
London Premiere of Sophie Treadwell's MACHINAL Announced

The Old Vic and Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath have announced the London premiere of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal, directed by Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) and starring The Stage 100 2024 Rising Star Rosie Sheehy (Oleanna, Romeo and Julie), in a limited run from 11 April-01 June 2024.

3
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! 

4
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY Photo
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released new behind-the-scenes images for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey. Check them out here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Save Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & ISave Up to 45% on Tickets for THE KING & I
Cast Announced For Phoebe Eclair-Powell's SHED: EXPLODED VIEWCast Announced For Phoebe Eclair-Powell's SHED: EXPLODED VIEW
Photos: First Look at National Theatre's Schools' Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDEPhotos: First Look at National Theatre's Schools' Touring Production of JEKYLL & HYDE
Save up to 56% on the West End Transfer of COWBOISSave up to 56% on the West End Transfer of COWBOIS

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN

Recommended For You