Curve To Stream THE COLOR PURPLE AT HOME In Association With Birmingham Hippodrome

Following the success of its recent five-star production of Sunset Boulevard - at Home, Curve has announced plans to also stream The Color Purple online between Tue 16 Feb and Sun 7 Mar, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome.

Whilst the planned run of live performances is now sadly cancelled due to the uncertainty around national restrictions, Curve will safely bring together the 2019 award-winning company to stream the production for audiences to watch online. The Color Purple - at Home will be a fully reimagined concert version of the 2019 production, co-produced by Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome.

The Color Purple - at Home will be led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, with Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, Ako Mitchell as Mister and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo. Also returning to Curve is Carly Mercedes Dyer, who played Anita in the acclaimed Made at Curve production of West Side Story. Carly will join the cast as Shug Avery.

The company is completed by returning cast members Geoff Aymer, KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the musical will once again be directed by Tinuke Craig, alongside Musical Director Alex Parker, Designer Alex Lowde, Choreographer Mark Smith, Sound Designer Tom Marshall and Casting Director Kay Magson CDG. The production will be lit by Curve Associate Ben Cracknell.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"After the phenomenal response to Sunset Boulevard, we are thrilled to present a special streamed version of The Color Purple for audiences across the UK and Ireland to enjoy at home. Reuniting our incredible 2019 company, Tinuke Craig's production filled with hope and resilience, is sure to lift the spirits of all of us in these challenging times."

"Connecting with our communities has never felt more important and alongside this production, there will be a series of talks, educational events and interactive projects. We are also proud to make free tickets available to thank our astonishing NHS workers and their families.

"Theatre is all about collaboration and we have a wonderful group of partners who have made all this possible, in particular Theatrical Rights Worldwide and our associate producers Birmingham Hippodrome. The unwavering support of our sponsors PPL PRS and De Montfort University has been invaluable during this period. The combined efforts of these remarkable organisations have helped make all of this possible.

"We also extend sincere thanks to Arts Council England, Leicester City Council and the Culture Recovery Fund for continuing to support Curve during this time."

Birmingham Hippodrome's Artistic Director and Chief Executive Fiona Allan said:

"We are delighted to be able to again partner with Curve, this time to stream a concert version of The Color Purple.

"The award-winning company is just incredible, and our audiences loved seeing the production live back in 2019. Whilst we wait until we are able to reopen our theatres to the public, I'm thrilled we can share this new imagining of The Color Purple with you at home."

The Color Purple - at Home is supported by Leicester-based music licensing company PPL PRS and De Montfort University whose sponsorship will enable Curve to offer free tickets to specific local community groups and young people. Birmingham Hippodrome is able to offer tickets to similar groups in Birmingham through the support they received through the Culture Recovery Fund.

As part of the run of streamed performances, Curve and Birmingham Hippodrome will offer 2,000 free tickets for NHS workers to enjoy the production at home, with tickets distributed through local NHS providers.

Tickets for The Color Purple - at Home are available to book now and are priced at £20 per household. The streamed production will be available to audiences in the UK and Ireland only and Curve will offer a range of accessible performances throughout the run, including captioned and audio described.

All current ticket holders for in-person performances of The Color Purple - in Concert will be contacted in due course by Curve's Box Office team, and will be eligible for either a full refund or an exchange for an 'at home' ticket.

To find out more or to book tickets to The Color Purple - at Home, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.