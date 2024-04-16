Concert Performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and THE JUNGLE BOOK Will Be Performed at New Wimbledon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Novello Orchestra will present two classic Disney films in concert this summer, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book will be performed live to film as part of Wimbledon Childrens Festival. Beauty and the Beast will take place on 10th August, with showings at 3pm and 7pm and The Jungle Book the following day on the 11th August, with showings at 10am and 3pm.

Tickets:

Venue/Disney Presale: 17th April, 10am at disneytickets.co.uk

Ticketmaster Presale: 18th April, 10am at ticketmaster.co.uk

General On-Sale: 19th April, 10am at ticketmaster.co.uk

Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated classic Beauty and the Beast features an unforgettable score from eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken, along with new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and two-time Academy Award winner Howard Ashman. The film also features three new songs written by Menken and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice.

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action re-telling of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, a stunning cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. Directed by Bill Condon from a screenplay by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos and based on Disney's 1991 Beauty and the Beast, the film stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Audra McDonald with Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Emma Thompson.

The Jungle Book features lively score cues and music from Oscar and GRAMMY-nominated composer George Bruns, along with song favourites “The Bare Necessities” and “I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” by Oscar-nominated songwriter Terry Gilkyson and the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning songwriting duo, brothers Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman.

Released in 1967, The Jungle Book is the last film produced by Walt Disney. The animated musical classic is based on Rudyard Kipling's novel of the same name and follows the story of Mowgli, a “man-cub” found in the jungle as an infant and raised by wolves, who is later guided by his wise protector, Bagheera the panther, on a journey to find a human village. Though he resists leaving the only home he's ever known, along the way Mowgli befriends happy-go-luck Baloo the bear and encounters many colourful characters, including King Louie the orangutan leader of the monkeys, Kaa the trickster python, the ruthless tiger Shere Khan and the noble Colonel Hathi of the elephant patrol. “The Jungle Book” is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the true meaning of friendship. The film features the voices of Phil Harris, Sebastian Cabot, Louis Prima, George Sanders, Sterling Holloway, J. Pat O'Malley and Bruce Reitherman.