Company Three Brings #BLACK IS to New Diorama Theatre

Performances run from 13 – 16 September 2023.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

#Black is… is a devised theatre piece that elevates the voices of 10 young black teenagers growing up in North London as they explore what the term ‘Black is’ and ‘who we are’ collectively and individually. 

Through the lens of friendship, family, music, culture and celebration, Company Three members aged 11-19 share the joy of Black relatedness, their experience of racism, and the reality behind the preconceptions.

Co-created and based on their own life experiences, #Black is… follows an episodic structure, using hashtags like #blackboyjoy, #blackisedges and #blackisunfilteredunity to present elements of the Black experience.

Director Nuna Sandy says “Being Black is one intersectionality of ourselves but living in London after the Black square summer it seemed to be the only part of ourselves people wanted to hear and know about…. But only in ways that made them feel comfortable, unless it was Trauma porn- which they could remove themselves from. So just like the apps on our phones we have versions of ourselves we share depending on who and where we are… code switching. Not because we are ashamed or embarrassed but ultimately to feel safe.”

Nia, aged 15 said “For a couple of things I was like is this just us? Is it just a thing we have a problem with? But no, the audience has been like – I get that. They’re coming up to us after, saying like ‘that scene spoke to me’. That shouldn’t be speaking to you and me – we’re different generations, we’re different times. But it’s speaking to everyone.”

Company Three is a leading force for change for teenagers in their local community in Islington, North London and around the world. The theatre company is led by the ideas of the 75 members aged 11-19 making work through long-term collaboration between young people and professional theatre-makers. Their plays have been performed at The National Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, the Royal Exchange Theatre, the Yard Theatre and on the BBC. The blueprint of how they work has been used by more than 500 groups in more than 30 countries to co-create work with young people. Awards include the Peter Brook Empty Space Award for Innovation, the Stage Award for Community Project of the Year and Outstanding Drama Initiative at the Music and Drama Education Awards. Company Three believe youth theatre can be a place of community, radical art and social change.

Last year, Company Three was announced as a new Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation (NPO), securing core public funding for the first time in their history from April 2023. #BlackIs will be the first show they have presented as an NPO.

Team

Writer & Director Nuna Sandy

Associate Director Philip J Morris

Associate Artist Amber Ruby

Dramaturg Sabrina Richmond

Designer Sadeysa Greenway Bailey

Lighting Designer Laura Howard

Sound Designer Mwen

Choreography Jade Hackett, Kenrick Sandy & Nuna Sandy

Producer Shereen Hamilton

Assistant Producer Basheba Baptiste (Bashiie)

Cast Kezia Adewale, Kirubael Alebachew, Da’Quarn Brisset-Levy, Danae Daniels, Allegresse Kabuya, Love Ọmọlọla, Mackenzie Gardiner, Jerry Owusu Asah, Nia Royal & Shilton Freeman

Created with Jaekwan Hunte-Garrett, Paige Graham, Angel Oridota, T’Keyah Mendes, Aaliyah Murrian & Bailey Smith.




