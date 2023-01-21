Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Comedy Duo Crizards Release Music Video Ahead of COWBOYS Soho Theatre Run - Watch the Video Here!

The show will play the Soho Theatre 26-28th January.

Jan. 21, 2023  

Following their hit debut hour at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the 'UK's lowest energy double act' Crizards are bringing their critically acclaimed comedy hour Cowboys to London's West End this month (26-28th January).

Cowboys is a Wild West Musical, of sorts. It's Oklahoma, as performed by two people who have neither seen, nor been to, Oklahoma.

Together, BBC New Comedy Award Nominees Will Rowland and Eddy Hare are Crizards - think Flight of The Conchords meets The Mighty Boosh.

With a strictly limited three night run at the Soho Theatre, London audiences can see Crizards perform their musically comedic tale about friendship, heartbreak and mental health - all whilst wearing Stetsons.

This week, Crizards released a music video featuring hilarious Cowboys song 'Quicksand', the video also stars Micky Overman and Sunil Patel

Watch the video below:

Cowboys is Eddy and Will's joint endeavor to perform their new 'Western' but real life keeps getting in the way. When a railroad company threatens an outlaw's land, he must cast aside his independent cowboy life and team up with a stranger to seek vengeance. Well, that's what is supposed to happen if the boys don't get lost in tangents about Will's recent break-up, the perils of quicksand or distracted by milking bears.

Cowboys is directed by Edinburgh Comedy Award Winner 2019 Jordan Brookes and produced independently by Georgia House.

The Soho Theatre run will be one of the final times Will and Eddy perform the show so grab your tickets here.

Follow @crizards on Twitter and Instagram for more funny content and details of upcoming shows




