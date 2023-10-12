Comedian Janine Harouni Will Embark on UK Tour With MAN'OUSHE

The tour kicks off on 5 December at Soho Theatre in London.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Comedian Janine Harouni Will Embark on UK Tour With MAN'OUSHE

Following a smash-hit run at this years Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which included a nomination for Best Comedy Show, Janine Harouni is heading off on her first ever UK tour with her brand new show Man’oushe.

Harouni kicks off her tour with a week-long residency at Soho Theatre before heading to Manchester, Reading, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Norwich, Leeds, Canterbury, London, Brighton and Bristol. Tickets are on sale now and available from www.janineharouni.com.

Man’oushe, Janine’s most personal show yet, delighted audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe – amassing critical acclaim and earning Janine her second Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination – all whilst 9 months pregnant. This makes Janine one of the few comedians to receive back-to-back Edinburgh Comedy Award nominations - the first in 2019 for Best Newcomer for her debut hour.

Now the quick-witted New Yorker returns with an insightful and beautiful hour that explores her Arab roots, pregnancy and what happens when your mail order DNA test does not go to plan. This is the BBC New Comedy Award winner at her finest, entertaining audiences with hilarious and, at times, moving personal stories.

Janine said: “I’m thrilled to be embarking on my first ever UK tour, and not just because it gives my nipples a break from the milk vampire that lives in my home. Or as my husband calls him ‘our son’.”

Janine Harouni is an American comedian who’s ‘ready for her Netflix special’ (The Times). Selected as one of The Guardian’s ‘Ten Comedians to Watch’. Her critically acclaimed debut hour ‘Stand Up with Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)’ was recommended by the critics at The New York Times and sold out venues in Edinburgh, London and New York. It has since been filmed as a special for Amazon Prime UK - available to stream now. 

Recently Janine appeared as Carla in the DC Comics film The Batman (Warner Bros). She also stars in the ITV2 sitcom Buffering, for which she also served as a writer in series 2. She was a writer and performer for 2 seasons of ITV2’s sketch series The Emily Atack Show. Other appearances include: The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), Comedians Giving Lectures (Dave), Question Team (Dave), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility (ITV2), The John Bishop Show (ITV), and multiple appearances on The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).

Janine’s stand-up clips have been viewed close to 100 million times on social media and have gained her nearly half a million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Tour Dates

December 2023

05.12.23                                               
LONDON                             
SOHO THEATRE

06.12.23                                               
LONDON                             
SOHO THEATRE

07.12.23                                               
LONDON                             
SOHO THEATRE

08.12.23                                               
LONDON                             
SOHO THEATRE

09.12.23                                               
LONDON                             
SOHO THEATRE

January 2024

14.01.24                                               
MANCHESTER                     
THE LOWRY

20.01.24                                              
  READING                             
SOUTH STREET

25.01.24                                               
LIVERPOOL                          
HOT WATER

February 2024

01.02.24                                               
BIRMINGHAM                     
GLEE CLUB

07.02.24                                               
GLASGOW                          
THE STAND

08.02.24                                               
NEWCASTLE                        
THE STAND

10.02.24                                               
NORWICH                          
  PLAYHOUSE

11.02.24                                               
LEEDS                                    
CITY VARIETIES

15.02.24                                               
CANTERBURY                      
MARLOWE THEATRE

16.02.24                                               
LONDON                             
LEICESTER SQUARE THEATRE

17.02.24                                               
BRIGHTON                           
CORN EXCHANGE

23.02.24                                               
BRISTOL                                
1532 ARTS CENTRE




