Clive Rowe Will Direct and Star in Hackney Empire's 2023 Pantomime, ALADDIN

Clive Rowe will return to direct and star in this year's pantomime Aladdin.

Aladdin will run at Hackney Empire from Saturday 18 November to Sunday 31 December, with a press performance at 7pm on Thursday 30 November. Priority booking for Friends and Supporters opens on Friday 14 April at 10am. Tickets go on sale to the public from 10am on Friday 21 April at Click Here.

To find out how to become a Friend, please visit Click Here.

In what will be his 16th pantomime at Hackney Empire, Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe will direct and star as the Dame, Widow Twankey, with full cast and creative team to be announced.

Join us on a journey to a magical world, as the much-loved tale of Aladdin flies into Hackney this festive season! Aladdin dreams of finding love and making his fortune. When he discovers an enchanted lamp and meets a mysterious genie, it looks like all of his wishes are going to come true. But are they, or will forces of evil stand in the way...? Expect an unbelievable cast, incredible costumes, uncontrollable laughter and song and dance numbers that are nothing short of genie-us!

Clive Rowe said, "I'm incredibly excited to be back at Hackney Empire this festive season for the 16th time, and to be returning to direct and Dame. I can't wait to get started on Aladdin and to bring our audiences some of the fun, love, and laughter they've all been wishing for in 2023!"

The 2023 festive season will burst into life with the 24th Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in several cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.