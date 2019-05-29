Citizens Theatre Announces New Co-Production Of NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE At Young Vic

The Citizens Theatre has announced that the critically acclaimed Nora: A Doll's House, written by Stef Smith, will be staged at the Young Vic in Spring 2020. Premiered at Tramway, Glasgow in March 2019 as part of the Citizens Theatre's Citizens Women season, this will be a new co-production between the Citizens Theatre and the Young Vic.

Olivier Award-winning Smith (Swallow, Girl in the Machine, Human Animals) has given Ibsen's classic text a poetic and visceral re-imagining by radically re-examining the famous play for contemporary audiences.

Telling Nora's story over three time periods, this new interpretation by one of Scotland's most talked about playwrights explores the role of women from the turn of the century, through women's suffrage and into modern times.

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of the Citizens Theatre said, "I am delighted that London audiences will get to experience Stef's thrilling and incredibly moving adaptation of this play. Reuniting the creative team from the Glasgow production is an exciting prospect and we look forward to working with the fantastic team at the Young Vic to bring the story of Nora to life once more."

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic said, "I am beyond excited to be able to bring Nora: A Doll's House to the Young Vic. Stef Smith's visionary reimagining of Ibsen's text, has given us a completely fresh - and extremely timely - lens through which to view this classic. When I saw it in Glasgow, I was profoundly moved by what I witnessed on stage, and the production resonated with me long after I'd left. I returned to the Young Vic and immediately said, 'we have to share this with our audiences!' This is an inspired piece of work for our time, and I can't wait for London audiences to see it."





