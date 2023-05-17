Christopher Wheeldon's LIKE WATER FOR CHOCOLATE to be Released on Royal Opera House Stream

Like Water for Chocolate will be released on Royal Opera House Stream. This critically acclaimed production is Christopher Wheeldon's latest full-length work for The Royal Ballet, inspired by Laura Esquivel's novel of the same name, and will be available to watch on ROH Stream from Thursday 18 May 2023.

Like Water for Chocolate follows the story of Tita, whose emotions spill out through her cooking and influence those around her in startling and dramatic ways. The production reunited Wheeldon with the creative team who transformed Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (2011) and The Winter's Tale (2014) into dance - composer Joby Talbot, designer Bob Crowley, and lighting designer Natasha Katz. Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra was musical consultant, and Esquivel worked closely with the team to reshape her richly layered story into an entertaining and engrossing new ballet.

This performance was filmed during the first run of the production at Covent Garden in summer 2022, and features Principal dancers Francesca Hayward as Tita and Marcelino Sambé as Pedro, alongside Mexican musician Tomás Barreiro on guitar.

This production of Like Water for Chocolate is complimented by exclusive additional content, providing insights into the creative process behind staging this new work on the Royal Opera House stage for the first time.

The Royal Opera House is also delighted to have released the 2022 recording of Puccini's Madama Butterfly on Royal Opera House Stream this month, starring Maria Agresta as Cio-Cio-San and Joshua Guerrero as Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton.

Madama Butterfly is the ninth most performed work in the Company's repertoire and Like Water for Chocolate and Madama Butterfly join a range of over 60 productions from The Royal Opera and The Royal Ballet available to watch on Royal Opera House Stream. Highlights include Petipa's The Sleeping Beauty, Verdi's Rigoletto, and Acosta's Don Quixote, alongside access to wide ranging behind-the-scenes insights and masterclasses with a range of talent across the worlds of ballet and opera.

Join today to watch the world's greatest performers, emerging talent, leading choreographers and trailblazing creative teams from the comfort of your own home. From family favourites and modern masterpieces to heart-breaking arias and passionate pas-de-deux, Royal Opera House Stream offers it all: truly transformative experiences for only £9.99 a month or £99 annually. Whatever your interest - whether classical or contemporary - there's something for everyone.

Subscribe to ROH Stream here: Royal Opera House Stream (roh.org.uk)

About Royal Opera House Stream

Royal Opera House Stream launched in 2022, offering a stunning catalogue of over 60 works from The Royal Ballet and The Royal Opera's archives, alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes features, trailers, talks and Insights. New titles are made available monthly, allowing audiences to experience classic and contemporary masterpieces from anywhere - at home, on the go, on their mobile, desktop, laptop or Smart TV.

About The Royal Ballet

Under the directorship of Kevin O'Hare, The Royal Ballet unites tradition and innovation in world-class performances and is a driving force in the development of ballet as an art form. Based at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, it brings together today's most dynamic and versatile dancers with a world-class orchestra and leading choreographers, composers, conductors, directors and creative teams to share awe-inspiring theatrical experiences with diverse audiences worldwide. The Company's extensive repertory embraces 19th-century classics, the singular legacy of works by Founder Choreographer Frederick Ashton and Principal Choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, a compelling new canon of work by choreographers today including Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor and Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon, and the bold and complementary programming in the Linbury Theatre. Guest choreographers Kyle Abraham, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Cathy Marston, Arthur Pita, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, Pam Tanowitz and Twyla Tharp have also created work for the Company.

About The Royal Opera

The Royal Opera, under the artistic direction of Antonio Pappano, Music Director, and Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, is one of the world's leading opera companies. Based in the iconic Covent Garden theatre, it is renowned both for its outstanding performances of traditional opera and for commissioning new works by today's leading opera composers, such as George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès.

About the Royal Opera House

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.