Christopher Eccleston to Play Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Old Vic has announced that Emmy Award-winner Christopher Eccleston (Accused, The Leftovers), will play the role of Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ smash hit production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child). The production, which saw greater demand than ever last year, will play at The Old Vic from 11 November–06 January, with a press performance on Wednesday 22 November.

The creative team have also been announced, with Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and Movement by Lizzi Gee. Josh Seymour is the Associate Director.

Today also marks the launch of the search for the charity that The Old Vic audiences will be able to support throughout the run of the production via bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance.

This year, charities can nominate themselves to be the recipient of the collections which, over the last six years, have raised over £1.2 million globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle, FareShare and City Harvest London.

Last year, The Old Vic audiences raised over £150,000 in aid of City Harvest London via bucket collections, text to donate and online donations, which equated to over 600,000 meals for those in need. Find out how to apply on The Old Vic website.

Application deadline: Friday 28 July.

Christopher Eccleston said:

‘As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology. As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences.’

Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said:

‘Jack Thorne’s joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind and heart. Already seen by over half a million people globally this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before. This year I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic and festive joy for audiences old and new.’

Photo credit: Johnny Ring