Christopher Eccleston to Play Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The theatre has also launched the search for this year’s charity to support

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend Photo 2 Wandsworth Arts Fringe Kicks Off This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the West End Cast of LES MISERABLES o Photo 4 Video: Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS

Christopher Eccleston to Play Scrooge in The Old Vic's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Old Vic has announced that Emmy Award-winner Christopher Eccleston (Accused, The Leftovers), will play the role of Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ smash hit production of A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child). The production, which saw greater demand than ever last year, will play at The Old Vic from 11 November–06 January, with a press performance on Wednesday 22 November.

The creative team have also been announced, with Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and Movement by Lizzi Gee. Josh Seymour is the Associate Director.

Today also marks the launch of the search for the charity that The Old Vic audiences will be able to support throughout the run of the production via bucket collections, text to donate and online donations at the end of every performance.

This year, charities can nominate themselves to be the recipient of the collections which, over the last six years, have raised over £1.2 million globally for food poverty and deprivation-focused charities, including Field Lane, The Felix Project, Coram Beanstalk, FoodCycle, FareShare and City Harvest London.

Last year, The Old Vic audiences raised over £150,000 in aid of City Harvest London via bucket collections, text to donate and online donations, which equated to over 600,000 meals for those in need. Find out how to apply on The Old Vic website.

Application deadline: Friday 28 July.

Christopher Eccleston said:

‘As a child, I read and watched every and any version of A Christmas Carol because of a fascination with Scrooge’s psychology. As a young actor, I read everything I could about the legendary Old Vic. I’m a very lucky man to be part of this production and cannot wait to meet our audiences.’

Matthew Warchus, director of A Christmas Carol and Artistic Director of The Old Vic, said:

Jack Thorne’s joyful adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a feast for the eyes, mind and heart. Already seen by over half a million people globally this love-filled production continues to snowball in popularity; indeed, more people booked to see the show last year than ever before. This year I am delighted to be working with Christopher Eccleston in the role of Scrooge and to be bringing back all the music, magic and festive joy for audiences old and new.’

Photo credit: Johnny Ring



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
MBE For Services to Theatre Awarded to Co-Founding Artistic Directors of Belarus Free Thea Photo
MBE For Services to Theatre Awarded to Co-Founding Artistic Directors of Belarus Free Theatre

Natalia Kaliada and Nicolai Khalezin, the co-founding Artistic Directors of the award-winning Belarus Free Theatre, the leading refugee-led theatre company in the UK, have been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for Services to Theatre in the King's Birthday 2023 Honours List.

2
Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Photo
Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!

Watch performance highlights from West End Live, the free musical theatre festival held this weekend in Trafalgar Square!

3
Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatres VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at Greenwich Theatre's VINCENT RIVER in Rehearsal

Rehearsal photos have been released for Greenwich Theatre’s revival of Philip Ridley’s shattering hate-crime drama Vincent River. Check them out here!

4
Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform Dont Tell Mama from CABARET at West End Live Photo
Video: Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live

Watch Maude Apatow perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from Cabaret with an introduction by Mason Alexander Park at West End Live!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE CRUCIBLE, Starring Milly Alcock?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE CRUCIBLE, Starring Milly Alcock?
Just Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne PerformanceJust Stop Oil Protesters Interrupt Glyndebourne Performance
Full Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar WarehouseFull Casting Announced for NEXT TO NORMAL at the Donmar Warehouse
Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK TourKaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

Videos

Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video Video: Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live Video
Watch Maude Apatow Perform 'Don't Tell Mama' from CABARET at West End Live
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London Video
First Look at All New Footage From MRS. DOUBTFIRE in London
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH Video
First Look at All New Footage From the UK and Ireland Tour of WINNIE THE POOH
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You