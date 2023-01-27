Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month
One week later, Christina returns to NYC and Greenroom42 for her interactive show, Diva On Demand - where the set-list is entirely up to the audience.
Audience members in NYC, as well as those watching the livestream from home, can choose from a digital musical menu (via weblink polling) that Christina and music director Brad Simmons will spontaneously perform 'on demand.' Anything from 80's-pop anthems, to weepy musical theatre ballads, to cartoon theme songs - it's viewers choice! With vocals, voices and music covering nearly every possible genre, you can expect an off-the-cuff musical comedy experience like non other and never to be repeated!
The Pheasantry
Performance Date & Times: Friday February 10th and Saturday February 11th at 8pm
Show Duration: Two 40 minute sets with a 15 minute interval.
Ticket Pricing: £25
Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 7 +
Address: 152/154 King's Rd, London SW3 4UT, United Kingdom
The Green Room 42
Performance Date & Time:
Show Duration: 75 Minutes
Ticket Pricing: Livestream - $19. In Person - $39 to $69
Age Recommendation: All ages
Address: 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY, 10036 USA - Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor
