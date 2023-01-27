Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month

One week later, Christina returns to NYC and Greenroom42 for her interactive show, Diva On Demand - where the set-list is entirely up to the audience.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month

Internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist, Christina Bianco makes her Pheasantry debut with her first solo concert in over a year.
Known for her versatile vocals and comedic charm, Christina will share an all new program of some of her favourite songs, in honour of her birthday. With piano accompaniment and music direction by Ryan MacKenzie, audiences will be treated to dynamic arrangements of musical theatre, jazz, standard and pop classics. The evening will also feature some of Christina's popular impressions and 'Unlikely Interpretations', pairing celebrities with an unexpected material.

One week later, Christina returns to NYC and Greenroom42 for her interactive show, Diva On Demand - where the set-list is entirely up to the audience.

Audience members in NYC, as well as those watching the livestream from home, can choose from a digital musical menu (via weblink polling) that Christina and music director Brad Simmons will spontaneously perform 'on demand.' Anything from 80's-pop anthems, to weepy musical theatre ballads, to cartoon theme songs - it's viewers choice! With vocals, voices and music covering nearly every possible genre, you can expect an off-the-cuff musical comedy experience like non other and never to be repeated!

The Pheasantry

Performance Date & Times: Friday February 10th and Saturday February 11th at 8pm

Show Duration: Two 40 minute sets with a 15 minute interval.

Ticket Pricing: £25

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 7 +

Address: 152/154 King's Rd, London SW3 4UT, United Kingdom

Website Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221367®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pizzaexpresslive.com%2Fwhats-on%2Fchristina-bianco?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Green Room 42

Performance Date & Time:

Show Duration: 75 Minutes

Ticket Pricing: Livestream - $19. In Person - $39 to $69

Age Recommendation: All ages

Address: 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY, 10036 USA - Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

Website Link: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/nsMjAkIDpbOnD82M77dp/1676678400000




Review: BIRDS AND BEES, Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse Photo
Review: BIRDS AND BEES, Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
Have you ever thought about how there is minimal sex education in schools? Or have you experienced an awkward class assembly where your year group is reprimanded because someone has leaked someone else's nudes?
Bowdonbury Festival is Back in 2023 With Disco Legends Boney M Headlining Photo
Bowdonbury Festival is Back in 2023 With Disco Legends Boney M Headlining
Organisers have announced the return of one of Cheshire's fastest growing festivals, Bowdonbury Festival for a third year and their biggest line-up to date.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of SUPER POWER PANTO Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of SUPER POWER PANTO
Extant, the UK’s leading theatre company of visually impaired performers has joined forces with all year-round touring panto company, Simply Smiley, to present Super Power Panto! Check out rehearsal photos here!
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour Photo
THE MOUSETRAP to Play The Belgrade as Part of its 70th Anniversary Tour
The world’s longest-running play, The Mousetrap, will play at The Belgrade from Monday 13 – Saturday 18 February.

More Hot Stories For You


Drag Cast Announced For ACID'S REIGN at VAULT FestivalDrag Cast Announced For ACID'S REIGN at VAULT Festival
January 27, 2023

Relish Theatre brings a new drag cabaret play about the climate crisis and its impact on the queer community to the world-famous VAULT Festival.  From award-winning writer James McDermott (Eastenders; Time and Tide, Park Theatre), with musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton (SIX: The Musical), Acid’s Reign will debut at VAULT Festival at their new 125 seat cabaret venue The Flair Ground.
Cory English Will Play Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICALCory English Will Play Doctor Emmett Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL
January 27, 2023

Celebrated theatre actor, Cory English, will join the cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, playing the role of 'Doctor Emmett Brown'. The show will also extend its booking period until Sunday 22 October 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends to 3 September at The O2MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends to 3 September at The O2
January 27, 2023

Due to extraordinary demand, MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London's premier dining experience is extending to 3 September 2023 at The O2, London with tickets on sale now.
Award Winning, Emmy Nominated Sketch Duo BriTANicK Return To Soho TheatreAward Winning, Emmy Nominated Sketch Duo BriTANicK Return To Soho Theatre
January 26, 2023

Stamptown presents BriTANicK at Soho Theatre: Mon 27 Feb – Sat 4 Mar 2023.
Shybairn Theatre Presents BURNOUT at VAULT Festival 2023Shybairn Theatre Presents BURNOUT at VAULT Festival 2023
January 26, 2023

ShyBairn Theatre presents BURNOUT. Invigorating, urgent new writing addressing the exhaustion of campaigning and the intrinsic need for intersectionality when tackling the climate crisis.
share