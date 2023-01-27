Christina Bianco Makes Pheasantry Concert Debut in London Next Month

Internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist, Christina Bianco makes her Pheasantry debut with her first solo concert in over a year.

Known for her versatile vocals and comedic charm, Christina will share an all new program of some of her favourite songs, in honour of her birthday. With piano accompaniment and music direction by Ryan MacKenzie, audiences will be treated to dynamic arrangements of musical theatre, jazz, standard and pop classics. The evening will also feature some of Christina's popular impressions and 'Unlikely Interpretations', pairing celebrities with an unexpected material.

One week later, Christina returns to NYC and Greenroom42 for her interactive show, Diva On Demand - where the set-list is entirely up to the audience.

Audience members in NYC, as well as those watching the livestream from home, can choose from a digital musical menu (via weblink polling) that Christina and music director Brad Simmons will spontaneously perform 'on demand.' Anything from 80's-pop anthems, to weepy musical theatre ballads, to cartoon theme songs - it's viewers choice! With vocals, voices and music covering nearly every possible genre, you can expect an off-the-cuff musical comedy experience like non other and never to be repeated!

The Pheasantry

Performance Date & Times: Friday February 10th and Saturday February 11th at 8pm

Show Duration: Two 40 minute sets with a 15 minute interval.

Ticket Pricing: £25

Age Recommendation: Recommended for ages 7 +

Address: 152/154 King's Rd, London SW3 4UT, United Kingdom

Website Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221367®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pizzaexpresslive.com%2Fwhats-on%2Fchristina-bianco?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Green Room 42

Performance Date & Time:

Show Duration: 75 Minutes

Ticket Pricing: Livestream - $19. In Person - $39 to $69

Age Recommendation: All ages

Address: 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY, 10036 USA - Inside YOTEL, Fourth Floor

Website Link: https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/nsMjAkIDpbOnD82M77dp/1676678400000