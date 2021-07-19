Child Actors Announced to Play Young Elsa and Young Anna in the West End Production of FROZEN

The child actors taking on the roles of Young Elsa and Young Anna have been announced for the London run of Frozen, which previews at Theatre Royal Drury Lane from 27 August.

The actors are:

Minaii.K - Young Elsa

Kanon Narumi - Young Anna

Sasha Watson-Lobo - Young Elsa

Asanda Masike - Young Anna

Freya Scott - Young Elsa

Ellie Shenker - Young Anna

Tilly-Raye Bayer - Young Elsa

Summer Betson - Young Anna

Frozen opens at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September 2021, with previews from 27 August, and is now booking until 3 April 2022. With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee, Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage. The full cast for the production is Samantha Barks (Elsa), Stephanie McKeon (Anna), Obioma Ugoala (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Weselton), and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall; with Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae (Bulda), Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake (King Agnarr), Sarah O'Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair (Pabbie), Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop), Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Frozen - produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher) - opened on Broadway in March 2018 to box office records, and three Tony Award® nominations including for Best Musical. 2021 will see five productions of Frozen opening around the world. In addition to the opening in London, the musical recently opened in Australia, new productions will open in Japan and Germany, and the North American tour will resume performances.

Frozen was released in cinemas in 2013, winning multiple awards, including two Academy Awards® for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song ("Let It Go"), the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film and the BAFTA for Best Animated Film. It was written and directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Frozen 2, which debuted in November 2019 is the highest grossing animated film of all time.

In the first booking period, Frozen has scheduled the following access performances - Signed Performance (Sunday 5 December, 1pm matinee), Relaxed Performance (Sunday 19 December 12.30pm matinee), Audio Described Performance (Sunday 23 January 2022 1pm matinee) and Captioned Performance (Sunday 30 January 2022 at 5.30pm).