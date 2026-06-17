Cate Blanchett Appointed Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor Of Contemporary Theatre

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The acclaimed actor, producer and artistic leader, Cate Blanchett, has been named as the next Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professor of Contemporary Theatre for the academic year 2026-27.

Established in 1990 through a gift from Sir Cameron Mackintosh and hosted by St Catherine's College, the Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professorship has, for more than three decades, brought internationally significant figures from theatre, film and performance into direct dialogue with students and the wider University community.

Previous Visiting Professors have included Stephen Sondheim, Sir Ian McKellen, Arthur Miller, Dame Meera Syal, Sir Tom Stoppard, Adjoa Andoh, Sir Stephen Fry, Dame Diana Rigg, Sir Trevor Nunn and Deborah Warner CBE.

Widely regarded as one of the leading actors of her generation, Cate Blanchett’s work spans theatre, film and cultural leadership. Alongside her internationally celebrated screen career, she served as co-Artistic Director and co-CEO of Sydney Theatre Company between 2008 and 2013 alongside Andrew Upton, overseeing one of the world’s leading theatre institutions while championing new work, sustainability initiatives and international artistic collaboration.

Her stage work has included productions directed by Liv Ullmann, Benedict Andrews, Katie Mitchell and Thomas Ostermeier, while her screen work has earned numerous honours including two Academy Awards, four BAFTAs and four Golden Globe Awards. Beyond performance, she is also recognised internationally for her work as a producer, arts advocate and humanitarian.

Commenting on her appointment, Cate Blanchett, said: 'Art breaks down the borders and boundaries of our imagination; it poses questions, and playing with and dissecting it expands and challenges our present reality. My years of creative practice have granted me the opportunity of sharpening feelings into ideas and offered pathways to insight. The visiting professorship is an electrifying opportunity for me to be in direct, robust creative dialogue with the next generation of thinkers and creative Doers. I look forward to beginning this creative rumpus.'

Jude Kelly CBE, Master of St Catherine’s College, said: 'Cate Blanchett is one of the most important and influential artistic voices working today, not only through the extraordinary breadth of her work across theatre and screen, but through her longstanding commitment to cultural dialogue, collaboration and public engagement. The Cameron Mackintosh Visiting Professorship exists to bring world-leading practitioners into meaningful conversation with students, academics and audiences, and Cate’s appointment represents a hugely exciting next chapter in that story.'

Sir Cameron Mackintosh added: 'I am really thrilled that Cate Blanchett has agreed to be our next visiting professor. I know that her incredible career, both as an actor and producer across stage, screen and television, will be a major inspiration to Oxford’s students.'

During her tenure, Cate will contribute to a programme of conversations, lectures and engagement with students and the wider University community, continuing the Professorship’s longstanding role in connecting contemporary artistic practice with academic and public life.

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