Casting Revealed for The World Premiere of THE THIRD MAN at Menier Chocolate Factory

As public booking opens, the Menier Chocolate Factory has announced initial casting for the world première of the new musical, The Third Man. Trevor Nunn directs Edward Baker-Duly (Calloway), Simon Bailey (Crabbit), Natalie Dunne (Anna), Derek Griffiths (The Porter), Jonathan Andrew Hume (Paine), Rachel Izen (The Porter's Wife), Gary Milner (Kurtz), Harry Morrison (Popescu), Sam Underwood (Holly), and Alan Vicary (Dr Winkel). The production opens on 19 June, with preveiws from 10 June, and runs until 9 September. Public booking for the production opens at 10am today.

The Third Man is part of a season of three musicals, and is followed by the world première of Close Up - The Twiggy Musical; and continuing its long association with the work of Stephen Sondheim, the season ends with Pacific Overtures.

Full casting for The Third Man will be announced shortly.

Graham Greene's brilliant story - which was made into a landmark film and published as a novella - now comes to the stage in new musical written by Christopher Hampton with music by George Fenton, lyrics by Don Black and directed by Trevor Nunn. Post-war Vienna is the setting as Holly Martins arrives at the invitation of his friend and hero, Harry Lime, only to discover that Harry has been killed in a car accident. But nothing that he is told about what happened makes any sense. The tension mounts as Holly enters the world of black marketeers and military bureaucracy, culminating in a chase through the Viennese sewers, as Holly tries to discover what happened to Harry...and who is the third man? This world premiere will keep audiences on the edge of their seats as they are immersed into the world of The Third Man.

The Third Man sees Trevor Nunn renew his collaboration with the Menier - he previously directed Fiddler on the Roof (also West End), Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness (also West End), A Little Night Music (also West End and Broadway) and Aspects of Love for the company.

Edward Baker-Duly plays Calloway. He previously appeared at the Chocolate Factory in The Bridges of Madison County and Rookery Nook. His US theatre credits include the Broadway production of The King And I; and the Off-Broadway production of Peter and The Starcatcher. His West End theatre work includes The King and I, The Wizard Of Oz, Gone With The Wind, South Pacific, West Side Story, Salad Days. UK: Noises Off, Anyone Can Whistle, The Lady Vanishes, Copacabana, The Pirates of Penzance, Singing in the Rain, The Full Monty, Twelfth Night and The Mikado. He most recently appeared in Kiss Me Kate at Sheffield Theatres. For television, his work includes Litvinenko, A Spy Among Friends, Footprints, Shades Of Blue, Billions, Elementary, The Blacklist, Royal Pains, Downton Abbey, Upstairs Downstairs, Micro Men, New Tricks and Yes Prime Minister; and for film, Heidi Queen Of The Mountain, DeLovely, Botched, The Circle and Welkome Home.

Simon Bailey plays Crabbit. His theatre work includes Moulin Rouge (Piccadilly Theatre), Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), Jersey Boys (UK tour and Piccadilly Theatre), Bat Boy, Parade (Southwark Playhouse), Marry Me a Little (St James' Theatre), I Can't Sing - The X-Factor Musical (London Palladium), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre and UK tour), Passion (Donmar Warehouse), and Les Miserables (West End).

Natalie Dunne plays Anna. Her theatre work includes Works of Art (Turbine Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Frankenstein, Great Expectations (NYT Rep Company), Victoria's Knickers (Soho Theatre) and To Paint the Earth (Southwark Playhouse). For television, her work includes FBI International, Trying, and 110 Weeks; and for film, Your Christmas or Mine, and Obsession.

Derek Griffiths plays The Porter. His theatre work include The Mousetrap (St Martin's Theatre), Exit the King (National Theatre), Driving Miss Daisy (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), The Critic, The Real Inspector Hound (Chichester Festival Theatre), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Novello Theatre), The Miser, Loot, Nude with Violin - MEN Award for Best Actor, The Recruiting Officer, The Odd Couple, The Government Inspector, The Nerd (Royal Exchange Theatre), Lucky Man (Garrick Theatre), Two Step (Almeida Theatre), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (London Palladium), Noises Off (Comedy Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (Dominion Theatre), Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Measure for Measure, Twelfth Night (RSC), The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (Bristol Old Vic), and Run for Your Wife (Criterion Theatre). For television, his work includes Coronation Street (as series regular Freddie), Man Down, Silent Witness, Way to Go, The Bleak Old Shop of Stuff, Insect Antics and Queen's Park Story; and for film, Run for Your Wife, Gallowwalkers and Fierce Creatures.

Jonathan Andrew Hume plays Paine. His theare credits includes Come From Away (Phoenix Theatre), The Lion King (West End and Singapore), and Jesus Christ Superstar (UK tour). For television, his work includes Down to Earth, Disney's Favourite Songs, Hope & Glory, and Anything's Possible; and for film, Mary Poppins Returns, 10,000 BC, Amazing Grace and Pride.

Rachel Izen plays The Porter's Wife. Her theatre work includes Billy Elliot (Curve), Rags (Park Theatre), Guys and Dolls (Théâtre Marigny), My Fair Lady (Teatro Di San Carlo), Funny Girl, The Witches of Eastwick, Hot Flush (UK tours), Les Miserables, Mary Poppins (Broadway), Gypsy (Cardiff International Festival), Follies (Landor Theatre), The Winslow Boy (Chichester Festival Theatre and UK tour), Bad Girls the Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), Thoroughyl Modern Millie (Shaftesbury Theatre), The Boyfriend (50th anniversary tour), Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre), Annie (Victoria Palace Theatre), Beauty and the Beast (Dominion Theatre), and Singin' in the Rain (London Palladium). For television, her work includes The Knick, Daylight Robbery, Where There's Smoke, Big Women, The Queen's Noise, and Clem; and for film, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Jack Brown and The Curse of the Crown, Endgame, Evita, and Beg.

Gary Milner plays Kurtz. His theatre credits include My Fair Lady (Playmakers Rep), Chasing Rainbows (Goodspeed), Mary Poppins (North Carolina Theatre), Dr Zhivago (Broadway Theatre), Mamma Mia! (West End), Pericles, The Crucible (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bells are Ringing (Union Theatre), Love Story (Duchess Theatre), A Streetcar Named Desire, Parade (Donmar Warehouse), Dr Dolittle (Hammersmith Apollo), Imagine Theatre (New London Theatre), Music Man (Chichester Festival Theatre), Brighton Rock (Almeida Theatre), and Evita (Adelphi Theatre). For television, his work includes The Good Fight, Deadbeat, Elementary, Law & Order: SVU, Peter Pan Live, Doctor Who, and Spooks; and for film, Outliving Emily, Emily & Tim, The Preppie Connection, Dead Europe, John Carter, and Prodigals.

Harry Morrison plays Popescu. He previously appeared at the Chocolate Factory in Assassins. His theatre work includes Come From Away (Pheonix Theatre), Half a Sixpence A Damsel in Distress, Guys and Dolls, Kiss Me, Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre), Brecht Cabaret, All the Town's Men (Theatre on the Fly), Oliver! (Sheffield Crucible), The Sound of Music (Regent's Park Open Air), Casablanca (Future Cinema), Crazy for You (Novello Theatre and Regent's Park Open Air), and Lend Me a Tenor (Theatre Royal, Plymouth). For television, his work includes Mongrels, and Doc Martin.

Sam Underwood plays Holly. His theatre work includes One Day When We Were Young (Assembly George Square Theatre - The Box), Equus (John Drew Theatre), Candida (Irish Reertory Theatre), Henry V (Bryant Park), Veritas (NY Fringe Festival), American Soldier (Sonnet Repertory Theatre), Seussical (tour), and The Picture of Dorian Gray (Pershing Square Signatire Theatre). For television, his work includes The Rookie: Feds, Dynasty (as series regular Adam Carrington), Madam Secretary, Fear the Walking Dead, Power, The Following, Homeland, Dexter, and Zero Hour; and for film, The Drummer, and The Last Keepers.

Alan Vicary plays Dr Winkel. His theatre work includes The Girl from the North Country, Goodnight Mister Tom, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Remains of the Day, The Fantasticks, The Phantom of the Opera (UK tours), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Moll Flanders (Mercury Theatre Colchester), The Crucible (The Old Vic), Kinky Boots (Adelphi Theatre), King Lear, Carousel (Chichester Festival Theatre and BAM), A Damsel in Distress (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Power of Yes (National Theatre), Gone With the Wind (New London Theatre), The Sound of Music (Lonson Palladium), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), Peace Child, She Loves Me, Piaf (Perth Theatre), Les Miserables (West End), and The Duchess of Malfi (Edinburgh Royal Lyceum). His television work includes Taggart; and for film, London Road.

Graham Greene was born in 1904. He was educated at Berkhamsted School and Balliol College, Oxford. In 1926 Greene's first novel, The Man Within, was published in 1929 and its favourable reception led him to resign from the Times where he was working as a sub editor to take up full-time writing. Success, however, eluded him until the publication of Stamboul Train, his fourth novel, in 1932. In 1935 he trekked across northern Liberia, (described in Journey Without Maps) and his 1938 travels in Mexico, sponsored by Longmans, inspired The Lawless Roads and The Power and the Glory. During the war, he worked for the Foreign Office and spent 1942-1943 in Sierra Leone (the setting for The Heart of the Matter). Brighton Rock was published in 1938. He became Literary Editor of the Spectator in 1940. After the war he returned to journalism and began a series of wide-ranging travels which gave rise to The Quiet American, Our Man in Havana, A Burnt Out Case, The Comedians, Travels With My Aunt, The Honorary Consul, The Human Factor, Monsignor Quixote and The Captain and the Enemy. Beside the novels, which have been translated into many languages, most of which are currently in print in English, Greene wrote collections of short stories, two works of autobiography (A Sort of a Life and Ways Of Escape), two biographies, eight plays - among them The Living Room (1953), The Potting Shed (1957) and The Complaisant Lover (1959) - a book on English dramatists, four illustrated children's books as well as hundreds of essays and film and book reviews. Many of his novels and short stories have been made into films. He wrote the screenplay for The Third Man which was released in 1949 and later published as a novella using his preparatory narrative for the screenplay. Graham Greene was named a Companion of Honour in 1966 and received the British Order of Merit in 1986. He died in April 1991 at the age of 86.

George Fenton works in film, theatre and television and has frequently adapted music for scores, notably Handel for The Madness of King George, and Vivaldi and JS Bach for Dangerous Liaisons. His theatre work includes Straight Line Crazy, Visit from an Unknown Woman, The Smoking Diaries, Collaborators, Untold Stories, Mrs Henderson Presents and, at the Bridge Theatre, Allelujah!, Talking Heads and Beat The Devil. For television, his work includes The Jewel in the Crown, The Monocled Mutineer, Talking Heads, Life and many themes including Shoestring, Bergerac, BBC News, Newsnight and On the Record, as well as The Blue Planet, Planet Earth and The Frozen Planet. He conducts the Planet scores in concert with orchestras worldwide. His recent film work includes The United Way, The Duke and The Secret: Dare to Dream. Other films include Cry Freedom, Shadowlands, The Fisher King, Groundhog Day, You've Got Mail, Hitch, The Wind that Shakes the Barley, I Daniel Blake and The Lady in the Van.

Don Black made his West End debut as a theatre lyricist with composer John Barry on the musical Billy, starring Michael Crawford at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Black is the recipient of two Tony Awards for Best Book and Lyrics of a musical for his work (with Christopher Hampton) on Sunset Boulevard, which marked his third collaboration with Andrew Lloyd Webber. They first joined forces to write the song cycle Tell Me on a Sunday which was developed to form the basis of the stage show Song and Dance, and they later were reunited for Aspects of Love. He also wrote lyrics for the Andrew Lloyd Webber-produced Bombay Dreams. His other many musical credits include Bonnie and Clyde (currently at the Garrick Theatre), Feather Boy, Whistle Down the Wind, Dracula, The Goodbye Girl, Radio Times and Budgie. His other awards include an Oscar for his song "Born Free", five Academy Award nominations, and a further three Tony Award nominations, six Ivor Novello Awards, a Golden Globe and many platinum and gold discs. He has written a quintet of theme songs for the James Bond films Thunderball, Diamonds Are Forever, The Man with the Golden Gun, "Surrender" from Tomorrow Never Dies and The World Is Not Enough. Among his many popular songs are two U.S. number ones - "Ben" for Michael Jackson and "To Sir with Love" for Lulu. He was inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008 and recently honoured in London with a BMI Icon award. He also received the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Honours list; and last year he was awarded an Olivier Award for his outstanding services to theatre. Most recently he wrote his critically acclaimed memoir The Sanest Guy in The Room which featured in The Sunday Times best sellers list.

Christopher Hampton has translated plays by Ibsen, Molière, Chekhov, Yasmina Reza (including Art and Life x 3) and Florian Zeller's The Father, The Mother, The Truth, The Lie and In the Height of the Storm. His other plays include The Talking Cure, White Chameleon, Tales from Hollywood, Treats, Savages, The Philanthropist, Total Eclipse and When Did you Last See My Mother?. He has written the books for the musicals Sunset Boulevard, Dracula - the Musical and Stephen Ward. He won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for the adaptations of The Father and of his own play, Les Liaisons Dangereuses (released as Dangerous Liaisons). He was nominated again in 2007 for adapting Ian McEwan's novel Atonement. His television work includes adaptations of The History Man and Hotel du Lac.

From 1968 to 1986, Trevor Nunn was the youngest ever Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, directing over thirty productions, including most of the Shakespeare canon, as well as Nicholas Nickleby and Les Misérables. From 1997 to 2003, he was Artistic Director of The National Theatre, where his productions included Troilus and Cressida, Oklahoma!, The Merchant of Venice, Summerfolk, My Fair Lady, A Streetcar Named Desire, Anything Goes and Love's Labour's Lost. He has directed the world premières of Tom Stoppard's plays Arcadia, The Coast of Utopia and Rock n Roll; and Cats, Sunset Boulevard, Starlight Express and Aspects of Love by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Other theatre includes Fiddler on the Roof (Menier Chocolate Factory and Playhouse Theatre), Timon of Athens, Skellig (Young Vic); The Lady From The Sea (Almeida Theatre); Hamlet, Richard II, Inherit the Wind (The Old Vic), A Little Night Music (Menier Chocolate Factory, West End and Broadway), Cyrano de Bergerac, Kiss Me Kate (Chichester Festival Theatre and Old Vic); Heartbreak House, Flare Path, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, The Tempest (Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Scenes from a Marriage (Coventry & St James), All That Fall (Jermyn Street & New York); A Chorus of Disapproval and Relative Values (West End). Work for television includes Antony and Cleopatra, The Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, Three Sisters, Othello, The Merchant of Venice and King Lear, and on film, Red Joan, Hedda, Lady Jane and Twelfth Night.