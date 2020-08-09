Cast and Creatives of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Will Reunite For a Virtual Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM GMT.

One Night Only will reunite cast members and creatives of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" for a special virtual event held on Friday, September 4, 2020 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM GMT.

At the event you will hear never heard before stories about the creation of the musical, the experience of being in the show.

During the event you will be able to ask questions of the guests if you are chosen join them "on stage".

Confirmed guests are as follows:

Dan Gillespie Sells - Music

Tom MacRae - Book & Lyrics

Jonathan Butterell - Director

John McCrea - Jamie (Original Sheffield Theatre & West End)

Layton Williams - Jamie (West End & Tour)

Noah Thomas - Jamie (Current West End)

Lucy Carter - LX Designer

Anna Fleischle - Set/Costume Designer

"Doors" open at 7pm and the event begins at 7:30pm, followed by a "Mix and Mingle" at 9pm.

Proceeds of the event go to Acting for Others, which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

EXCLUSIVE: Announcing another #OneNightOnly..... latest in @SimG_Director & @MTR_Tweets series of online reunions of musical theatre original casts and creatives..... (1/5) pic.twitter.com/mIta6xgTpV - Mark Shenton (@ShentonStage) August 9, 2020

