Cast and Creatives Set For BEAUTIFUL THING at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Beautiful Thing opens at Stratford East from 08 September – 07 October.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': James Howard on His Seven Years Photo 2 Interview: 'It's the Most Magical World to Be a Part of': Howard on CURSED CHILD
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 3 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert
Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Photo 4 Photos: Get an All New Look at BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

Cast and Creatives Set For BEAUTIFUL THING at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester have announced the cast and creatives for a new production to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Harvey’s coming-out and coming-of-age story Beautiful Thing, directed by Anthony Simpson-Pike.

Raphael Akuwudike (Ste) and Joshua Asaré (Jamie) will lead the cast and are joined by Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Tony), Shvorne Marks (Sandra) and Scarlett Rayner (Leah).

Commenting on his new production, Director Anthony Simpson-Pike says:

“Beautiful Thing is an iconic queer story that holds a special place in so many people's hearts. Many people saw their own stories on stage and screen for the first time. In its 30th anniversary year, I feel excited for people who look like me to see their own stories reflected on stage too, to feel that same stirring of recognition in this seminal piece. Black queer people have always been around, this beautiful story of discovering your true self and falling in love belongs to all of us.”

Beautiful Thing opens at Stratford East from 08 September – 07 October, before playing Leeds Playhouse 18 – 28 October and HOME Manchester 31 October – 11 November.

Writer Jonathan Harvey

Director Anthony Simpson-Pike

Set & Costume Designer Rosie Elnile

Lighting Designer Elliot Griggs

Sound Designer Xana

Movement & Intimacy Director Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster

Casting Director Isabella Odoffin CDG

Associate Director Robert Awosusi

Fight Director Bret Yount

Costume Supervisor Jackie Orton

Voice & Dialect Coach Joel Trill

Production Dramatherapist Wabriya King

Casting Assistant Joanna Sturrock

Teenage boys Ste and Jamie are neighbours on a South London estate. Jamie is more knowledgeable about The Sound of Music than football, while classmate Ste never misses a sports day. Both are being bullied, Jamie at school and Ste at home by his violent father and brother. One night, when things get too much, Ste seeks refuge in Jamie's flat and, sharing a bed, the boys strike up a new relationship. Together they come to terms with their sexuality and explore their feelings alongside their Mama Cass loving, rebellious friend Leah and with the much-needed emotional support of Jamie's lioness mother, Sandra. 

This 30th-anniversary revival of Jonathan Harvey's iconic, coming-out and coming-of-age story set in the nineties, is about community, friendship, rites of passage and what it is to be 16 and in love. 

 
Beautiful Thing is a touching, urban love story, full of warmth and humour. 

Age guidance: 14+ 

Presented by Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse and HOME Manchester.

Tickets now on sale. For more information visit www.stratfordeast.com.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
PEOPLE SOHW 145: THE DIVINERS Comes to Golden Goose Theatre Photo
PEOPLE SOHW 145: THE DIVINERS Comes to Golden Goose Theatre

The premiere of a new work from People Show, forerunners of devised theatre, is set for this October. People Show 145: The Diviners comes to Golden Goose Theatre, Camberwell Monday 10 to Friday 28 October.

2
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Photo
The Shaw Society Welcomes Theatre Icons Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE as Newly Elected Trustees

The Shaw Society, the UK-based charitable organisation dedicated to celebrating the theatre and writings of Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, proudly announces the election of two esteemed theatre icons, Dame Sian Phillips and Patricia Hodge OBE, as Trustees.

3
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme Photo
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme

Artistic Director David Sefton has announced the 2023-24 programme for the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury.

4
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning

Last year The Mill at Sonning produced an incredibly successful run of Noël Coward’s STILL LIFE, directed by Tam Williams and staged in the Waterwheel Bar, which was transformed into a 1930s train station buffet.  Now Tam is taking over the Mill’s restaurant for his next  immersive production, one of the most popular comedies ever written - Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video Video: Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video
Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
SIX

Recommended For You