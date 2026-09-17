Cast and Creative Team Set For MONUMENT at Royal Court Theatre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Royal Court Theatre and Sherman Theatre have announced the full cast and creative team for Monument written by Rhys Warrington and directed by Sherman Theatre's Artistic Director Francesca Goodridge.

The final production of The Royal Court Theatre's landmark 70th anniversary year, Monument premieres in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs following an early sharing as part of the theatre's 2025 Open Submissions Festival. The production runs from Thursday 3 December 2026 until Saturday 23 January 2027, with a Press Night on Wednesday 9 December 7:00pm. The play then runs at Sherman Theatre, Wales from Friday 29 January until Saturday 13 February 2027.

The full cast includes Crystal Condie, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Joshua Griffin, Anna Lundberg, Sharon Morgan, Lisa Palfrey, Gwydion Rhys.

The full creative team is Designer Cai Dyfan, Lighting Designer Ryan Joseph Stafford with Sound Designer and Composer Nicola T. Chang. The team is completed by Royal Court Casting Director Saffeya Shebli and Costume Supervisor Amy Trigg.

With the eyes of the world watching, a Welsh farming community, torn apart by tragedy, gathers to debate a planned memorial.

Tonight, you're in the village hall with them – and every vote counts. With two possible endings determined by the decision you, the audience, make. How, when the time comes, will you vote?

A portrait of a close-knit community wrestling with its past, its future and the politics of remembrance.

Playwright Rhys Warrington makes his Royal Court debut with this world premiere, directed by Francesca Goodridge and co-produced with Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.

Rhys is the recipient of the second Davidson PlayGC Bursary, supported by PlayGC Theatre Company and the Alan Davidson Foundation.

Writer Rhys Warrington says “I'm bouncing off the walls with excitement to be working with this absolute dynamite cast. These characters have lived in my head for such a long time, so to have assembled such exceptional Welsh, English and International Artists to finally bring them alive is an incredible honour. I can't wait to get going and, more importantly, for audiences to finally meet them.”

Director Francesca Goodridge says 'I'm beyond thrilled to be stepping into the rehearsal room with this incredible group of actors. To finally hear Rhys's words jump off the page and come to life through artists with this level of skill and instinct is a director's dream. They're such a talented, generous group of performers, add to that a cracking creative team, and I really feel we've got something very special on our hands.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 16 Hrs 47 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming