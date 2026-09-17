Cast and Creative Team Set For MONUMENT at Royal Court Theatre
The production stars Crystal Condie, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Joshua Griffin, Anna Lundberg, Sharon Morgan, Lisa Palfrey, and Gwydion Rhys.
The Royal Court Theatre and Sherman Theatre have announced the full cast and creative team for Monument written by Rhys Warrington and directed by Sherman Theatre's Artistic Director Francesca Goodridge.
The final production of The Royal Court Theatre's landmark 70th anniversary year, Monument premieres in the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs following an early sharing as part of the theatre's 2025 Open Submissions Festival. The production runs from Thursday 3 December 2026 until Saturday 23 January 2027, with a Press Night on Wednesday 9 December 7:00pm. The play then runs at Sherman Theatre, Wales from Friday 29 January until Saturday 13 February 2027.
The full cast includes Crystal Condie, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Joshua Griffin, Anna Lundberg, Sharon Morgan, Lisa Palfrey, Gwydion Rhys.
The full creative team is Designer Cai Dyfan, Lighting Designer Ryan Joseph Stafford with Sound Designer and Composer Nicola T. Chang. The team is completed by Royal Court Casting Director Saffeya Shebli and Costume Supervisor Amy Trigg.
With the eyes of the world watching, a Welsh farming community, torn apart by tragedy, gathers to debate a planned memorial.
Tonight, you're in the village hall with them – and every vote counts. With two possible endings determined by the decision you, the audience, make. How, when the time comes, will you vote?
A portrait of a close-knit community wrestling with its past, its future and the politics of remembrance.
Playwright Rhys Warrington makes his Royal Court debut with this world premiere, directed by Francesca Goodridge and co-produced with Sherman Theatre, Cardiff.
Rhys is the recipient of the second Davidson PlayGC Bursary, supported by PlayGC Theatre Company and the Alan Davidson Foundation.
Writer Rhys Warrington says “I'm bouncing off the walls with excitement to be working with this absolute dynamite cast. These characters have lived in my head for such a long time, so to have assembled such exceptional Welsh, English and International Artists to finally bring them alive is an incredible honour. I can't wait to get going and, more importantly, for audiences to finally meet them.”
Director Francesca Goodridge says 'I'm beyond thrilled to be stepping into the rehearsal room with this incredible group of actors. To finally hear Rhys's words jump off the page and come to life through artists with this level of skill and instinct is a director's dream. They're such a talented, generous group of performers, add to that a cracking creative team, and I really feel we've got something very special on our hands.'
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...