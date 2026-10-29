Cast and Creative Team Set For MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Park Theatre

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Full casting and creative team has been announced for the UK premiere of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Park Theatre's Christmas production in Park200, running from Wednesday 2 December 2026 to Sunday 10 January 2027, with a press night on Tuesday 8 December.

Produced by Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions, the production reunites the team behind last year's Christmas hit Dracapella. Following a sell-out run in Chicago, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley receives its UK premiere directed by Sarah Meadows.

Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, the festive comedy returns audiences to the world of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, this time through the eyes of its most overlooked sister.

Taking on the title role is Chloe Wade, whose screen credits include Emmerdale (ITV), Doctors (BBC) and Upgraded (Amazon Prime Video). An actor, writer and theatre-maker, Wade is also the founder of Chloe Wade Productions and the writer of As SHE Likes It, which toured the UK in 2024.

Joining Chloe Wade in the cast are Keaton Guimarães-Tolley (Francisco de Nata, Underbelly at Edinburgh Fringe and Soho Theatre; Mother Courage and Her Children, Shakespeare’s Globe) as 'Arthur de Bourgh', Nadi Kemp-Sayfi (Sherlock Holmes, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Eastenders, BBC) as 'Elizabeth Darcy', Cash Holland (A Raisin in the Sun, Lyric Hammersmith; Red Eye, ITV) as 'Jane Bingley', Jack Michael Stacey (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix; Poldark, BBC) as 'Fitzwilliam Darcy', George Rowlands (An Inspector Calls, touring; The Truth About Blayds, Finborough Theatre) as 'Charles Bingley', Kara Lynch (Finding Emily, Working Title Films; We Live in Time, A24) as 'Lydia Wickham' and Yasmine Meaden (The Crown, Netflix; It’s Gonna Blow!, Pleasance Theatre) as 'Anne de Bourgh'.

This Christmas, return to the world of Pride and Prejudice... but from an entirely different perspective.

At Pemberley, the Bennet family reunites for the festive season. While Elizabeth and Jane seem to have found the lives they were always destined for, Mary Bennet remains trapped by the role everyone has written for her: the awkward sister, the afterthought, the woman no one expects to surprise them. That is until Lord Arthur de Bourgh arrives for the festivities, offering Mary the possibility of a wholly different future.

Producer Adam Blanshay said, “We're thrilled to have Chloe joining us as Mary Bennet. She brings a wonderful intelligence, wit and individuality to the role, and I think audiences will really connect with her interpretation of a character who has spent so long in the shadows of her more famous sisters. Following the fantastic experience of Dracapella last Christmas, it's a real pleasure to be working with Park Theatre again to bring this charming and funny play to UK audiences for the first time."

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Sarah Meadows, with lighting design by Jodie Underwood, sound design by Matt Huxley, and movement direction by Christina Fulcher. The casting director is Sarah-Jane Price, and the stage management team includes Ann Bailey and Ciara Pigeon.

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