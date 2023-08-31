Cast and Creative Team Revealed For CINDERELLA Pantomime at the Lyric Hammersmith

The fairy godmother of panto returns! The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for its highly anticipated production of Cinderella, running 18 November 2023 to 06 January 2024.

The first images are also released of Tilly La Belle Yengo as Cinderella in this magical new adaptation by award-winning comedian, writer and composer Vikki Stone who returns after winning Best Script at The British Panto Awards for Aladdin in 2021 at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Cinderella is directed by Tonderai Munyevu who is the co-artistic director of Two Gents Productions and currently performing in As You Like It at The Globe.

Returning to the Lyric Stage after critically acclaimed appearances in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2022 are Emmanuel Akwafo playing Lady Jelly-Bottom and Jodie Jacobs who will play the Fairy. Joining them and Tilly La Belle Yengo are Charlie Cameron playing Muffy, Damien James playing Prince Henry, Meghan Treadway playing Gusset and Maya De Faria, Jerome Lincoln, and the Lyric’s SPRINGBOARD trainee Bella Macdonald in the Ensemble.

The Lyric’s pantomime stormed West London in 2008 with Jack and the Beanstalk and since then the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has entertained over 330,000 people at its annual pantomime. For the Lyric panto’s 15th year, Cinderella is back bigger and better than ever before.

Further festivities at the Lyric continue with the return of critically acclaimed Raymond Briggs’ Father Christmas, adapted by Pins and Needles running from Wednesday 22 November to Saturday 30 December. Directed by Emma Earle, the production is filled with live music and puppetry and is perfect for under 6-year-olds and their families.

Internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, Joe Stilgoe, also returns to the Lyric for two nights only on 11 and 18 December for a night of festive jazz and a Christmas party to remember. Expect special guests, gospel choirs, brass bands and singalongs.

Vikki Stone, Writer (Cinderella) said:

“There’s something uniquely special about the Lyric panto. It’s hard to put into words exactly what it is, but there’s just something about the alchemy of talent and fun in this building in particular, that makes this one of the coolest pantos in the country.”

Tonderai Munyevu, Director (Cinderella) said:

“I cannot wait to bring Cinderella to West London this Christmas. Vikki Stone has outdone herself with this show which takes centre stage in Hammersmith. It is very cheeky, it’s very magical, and it’s definitely very poptastic! This Cinderella is hilarious and exhilarating festive fun for all the family. We have an exceptional cast ready to dance, sing and make you laugh out loud in the aisles this Christmastime. This will be an unforgettable pitch perfect panto of your dreams!"

Rachel O’Riordan, Artistic Director and CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said:

“The Lyric Panto is tradition for many audiences in West London and beyond and we couldn’t be prouder to produce a brand new iteration of a much-loved story, Cinderella, by Vikki Stone. Our pantomimes are made right here in Hammersmith, with the glorious costumes being stitched and sequined in our wardrobe department. The Lyric Panto is part of our West London DNA - since before the Second World War we have celebrated the joyful and anarchic art of panto; and this year we celebrate 15 years of a reinvigorated version of this traditional art form. We couldn’t be more excited to share this 15th anniversary production with our audience.”