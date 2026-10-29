Cast Set for SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS at Alexandra Palace

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The full cast has been set for Humphrey Ker (Saturday Night Live UK) and David Reed's (Daddy Issues) comedy Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas, which will play its first festive season at London's iconic Alexandra Palace Theatre from 24 November 2026 - 17 January 2027, with a press night on 1 December 2026.

With songs by Tim Rice and Howard Goodall and directed by Phillip Breen, Sherlock Holmes and the Twelve Days of Christmas comes from the award-winning producing team behind Mark Gatiss' hit adaptation of A Christmas Carol which has played to packed houses at Alexandra Palace Theatre over multiple Christmas seasons.

The full cast includes Bo Poraj (Miranda) as Sherlock Holmes and Olivier Award nominee Marc Antolin (The Producers) as Dr. Watson. They are joined by Edward Bourne (Tina) as Swing, Jonnie Broadbent (The Invention of Love) as Arthur Stone, Annabel Brook (Secret Cinema) as Ernie, Wayne Cater (Cyrano De Bergerac) as Wotan, Margot Jardine (Rooftoppers) as Swing Mia Jerome (Romeo & Juliet) as Queen Victoria, Olivia-Faith Kamau (Dear Evan Hansen) as Estella Bottle, Mia Overfield (Cable Street) as Clifford, Vivien Parry (Cabaret) as Mrs Hudson, Emily Pithon (Noises Off) as Professor Murray, John Ramm (The Spy Who Came In From The Cold) as Lestrade, John-Luke Roberts (Graeme of Thrones) as Fafner and Charlie Russell (Mischief Theatre) as Athena Faversham.

Bo Poraj who plays Sherlock Holmes said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be playing such an iconic role, and to be doing it alongside this fantastic cast. This is one of the funniest scripts I have read in a long time, and to be performing it at the breathtaking Alexandra Palace Theatre is the ultimate Christmas treat.”

Marc Antolin who plays Dr. Watson said: “This is the Sherlock and Watson you know, but wrapped in tinsel, stuffed with jokes, and tied together with phenomenal songs. As Dr Watson, I urge everyone to book their tickets immediately to get their annual dose of Christmas hilarity.”

Original cast members of the hit comedy The Penny Dreadfuls stage show, radio series and series of ten radio plays, Humphrey Ker and David Reed have created a new hilarious musical adventure set amongst the dark happenings of London's Victorian theatreland. No strangers to the detective drama, Humphrey is currently developing Ludwig for a US pilot and David Reed is developing The Adventures of TinTin for the BBC.

Writers Humphrey Ker and David Reed added: “We've basically done our absolute damnedest to pack in everything we love about Christmas into one show: Laughter, songs, fabulous costumes, goodwill to all and a series of gruesome and elaborate killings. We couldn't be happier to be bringing our original Sherlock Holmes adventure to the actual Victorian theatre where they film Jools Holland. What could be more Christmassy than that?”

The full creative team includes songs by Tim Rice & Howard Goodall, Director Phillip Breen, Designer Mark Bailey, Lighting Designer Anna Watson, Sound Designer Luke Swaffield for Autograph Sound, Choreographer & Movement Director Georgina Lamb, Fight Director Renny Krupinski, Illusions by Chris Fisher & Dr Will Houstoun, Casting Director Helena Palmer CDG, Musical Director Leo Munby, Orchestra Manager Matthew French.

It's Christmas in Victorian London. In the West End, performers are suddenly dropping dead mid-scene. When the world's greatest detective, Sherlock Holmes, uncovers a chilling connection to The Twelve Days of Christmas, he knows something sinister is afoot.

With the body count rising and time running out, Sherlock must catch the killer before the next murder. But as he hurtles towards a deadly showdown, will this be the case that finally brings down the great detective?

Perfectly set at Alexandra Palace Theatre, one of London's most atmospheric Victorian theatres, audiences can immerse themselves in a festive murder mystery packed with mayhem, mischief and Christmas cheer!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 16 Hrs 53 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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