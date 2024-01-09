Cast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear Theatre

The cast has been announced for the premiere of Transgression at the White Bear Theatre. It’s the 1990s and the societal revolution to smash the nuclear family is on the horizon. A psychoanalyst battles against the demise of established traditions, while younger women debate pregnancy and the relevance of a father’s name on a birth certificate. It’s all an uphill campaign to rattle the patriarchy until a father and son face the unthinkable. When the dust settles a new birth order awaits future generations. Transgression by Loretta Monaco, directed by Bryan Oliver, is a ferociously funny play. Cast: Bruce Allinson, Alexandra Etudor, Zara Hadeshian, Jonathan Hansler, Abigail Moore.

Cast:

Bruce Allinson was Westmoreland in Antic Disposition's production of Shakespeare's Henry V (Temple Church, London & Bath Abbey).

Alexandra Etudor was Kerry in Love They Fro (Theatre Peckham).

Zara Hadeshian was Goneril in King Lear (Yard Players).

Jonathan Hansler was Stalin in Vodka With Stalin (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

Abigail Moore was Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland (Wonderment Players).

Director Bryan Oliver

Produced by Carnyx Production

Loretta Monaco - writer

Loretta is a writer who enjoys exploring the witty aspects of seemingly complex and fraught-ridden relationships. While based in New York, she worked with comedic ideas to drive home disparities in political and social structures, receiving both praise and condemnation for plays that dramatise fissures in concepts of democracy and the sanctity of family relationships. Prior to moving to London in 1990, she joined Working Stages, a Manhattan-based theatre company, which produced a compilation of her short plays Off-off-Broadway ie, What's the Matter with Mother?; Raymond You Sonofabitch; and Labyrinth. Once in London, Loretta joined The Playwrights' Cooperative, during which time she enjoyed rehearsed readings of her work at White Bear Theatre, London and other venues in and around the city centre. In 2015 she wrote and directed Testimony, a comedic drama set in a courthouse that played to sold-out audiences – earning both rave reviews and damning criticism – at the Etcetera Theatre, London. Presently, she hopes audiences will enjoy the tragic/comedic couplings in Transgression while appreciating the difficulties in sustaining equilibrium in modern-day relationships.

Bryan Oliver - Director

Bryan is also an actor and a writer. He has written and directed many plays on the London Fringe and at The White Bear Theatre. He recently directed his play “Scavengers” at the Camden Fringe Festival. The play was a finalist for a Standing Ovation Award and has been nominated for an OffFest Award. He has also had plays produced by both BBC Radio 4 and Radio Telefis Eireann in Ireland. As an actor, he's played leading roles in theatres around the country and worked for many touring theatre companies. He's also acted in shows in Denmark and Canada and was awarded best actor (Festival du Cinéma de Paris) some years ago.He is a founder member of Urban Wolves Theatre Company and The Actors Gateway where he's been teaching the Meisner acting technique for many years.

Ben Behnam - Executive Producer

Ben is an art enthusiast with a particular love of theatre and the actors working within it. He founded Carnyx Production for the sole purpose of producing Transgression.

For more information visit https://carnyxproduction.com/



16th - 27th January 2024

White Bear Theatre

138 Kennington Park Road

LONDON

SE11 4DJ

Performance Times

Tue - Sat | 7:30pm

Running Time:

90mins with 15min Interval



Tickets:

£17 Standard

£13 Concessions

Concessions are only accepted for pensioners, the unemployed, students, and under 16s.