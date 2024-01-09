Cast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear Theatre

Cast announced for the premiere of Transgression at the White Bear Theatre

By: Jan. 09, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 3 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL

Cast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear Theatre

Cast Set For the Premiere of TRANSGRESSION at The White Bear Theatre

The cast has been announced for the premiere of Transgression at the White Bear Theatre. It’s the 1990s and the societal revolution to smash the nuclear family is on the horizon. A psychoanalyst battles against the demise of established traditions, while younger women debate pregnancy and the relevance of a father’s name on a birth certificate. It’s all an uphill campaign to rattle the patriarchy until a father and son face the unthinkable. When the dust settles a new birth order awaits future generations. Transgression by Loretta Monaco, directed by Bryan Oliver, is a ferociously funny play. Cast: Bruce Allinson, Alexandra Etudor, Zara Hadeshian, Jonathan Hansler, Abigail Moore.

It's the 1990s and the societal revolution to smash the nuclear family is on the horizon.

A psychoanalyst battles against the demise of established traditions, while younger women debate pregnancy and the relevance of a father's name on a birth certificate. It's all an uphill campaign to
rattle the patriarchy until a father and son face the unthinkable.

When the dust settles a new birth order awaits future generations.

Transgression by Loretta Monaco, directed by Bryan Oliver, is a ferociously funny play.

Cast:
Bruce Allinson was Westmoreland in Antic Disposition's production of Shakespeare's Henry V (Temple Church, London & Bath Abbey).
Alexandra Etudor was Kerry in  Love They Fro (Theatre Peckham).
Zara Hadeshian was Goneril in King Lear (Yard Players).
Jonathan Hansler was Stalin in Vodka With Stalin (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).
Abigail Moore was Queen of Hearts in Alice in Wonderland (Wonderment Players).

Director Bryan Oliver
Produced by Carnyx Production

Loretta Monaco  - writer
Loretta  is a writer who enjoys exploring the witty aspects of seemingly complex and fraught-ridden relationships. While based in New York, she worked with comedic ideas to drive home disparities in political and social structures, receiving both praise and condemnation for plays that dramatise fissures in concepts of democracy and the sanctity of family relationships. Prior to moving to London in 1990, she joined Working Stages, a Manhattan-based theatre company, which produced a compilation of her short plays Off-off-Broadway ie, What's the Matter with Mother?; Raymond You Sonofabitch; and Labyrinth. Once in London, Loretta joined The Playwrights' Cooperative, during which time she enjoyed rehearsed readings of her work at White Bear Theatre, London and other venues in and around the city centre. In 2015 she wrote and directed Testimony, a comedic drama set in a courthouse that played to sold-out audiences – earning both rave reviews and damning criticism – at the Etcetera Theatre, London. Presently, she hopes audiences will enjoy the tragic/comedic couplings in Transgression while appreciating the difficulties in sustaining equilibrium in modern-day relationships.

Bryan Oliver - Director
Bryan is also an actor and a writer. He has written and directed many plays on the London Fringe and at The White Bear Theatre. He recently directed his play “Scavengers” at the Camden Fringe Festival. The play was a finalist for a Standing Ovation Award and has been nominated for an OffFest Award. He has also had plays produced by both BBC Radio 4 and Radio Telefis Eireann in Ireland. As an actor, he's played leading roles in theatres around the country and worked for many touring theatre companies. He's also acted in shows in Denmark and Canada and was awarded best actor (Festival du Cinéma de Paris) some years ago.He is a founder member of Urban Wolves Theatre Company and The Actors Gateway where he's been teaching the Meisner acting technique for many years.

Ben Behnam - Executive Producer
Ben is an art enthusiast with a particular love of theatre and the actors working within it. He founded Carnyx Production for the sole purpose of producing Transgression.

For more information visit https://carnyxproduction.com/


Carnyx Production presents
Transgression
by Loretta Monaco

Directed by Bryan Oliver

16th - 27th January 2024

White Bear Theatre
138 Kennington Park Road
LONDON
SE11 4DJ

Performance Times
Tue - Sat | 7:30pm

 Running Time:
 90mins with 15min Interval


Tickets:
£17 Standard
£13 Concessions

Concessions are only accepted for pensioners, the unemployed, students, and under 16s.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva Comes to Barons Court Theatre This Month Photo
STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva Comes to Barons Court Theatre This Month

STIMMICANTO by Paggy Gacheva comes to Barons Court Theatre this month! Performances run 30 January  – 4 February 2024 7:30pm & 5:00 pm.

2
Photos: First Look At NORTHANGER ABBEY At Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At NORTHANGER ABBEY At Orange Tree Theatre

Orange Tree Theatre (OT) with co-producers Octagon Theatre Bolton, Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough and Theatre by the Lake Keswick today announces the full cast for Zoe Cooper’s playful reimagining of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey. Tessa Walker directs Rebecca Banatvala (Cath), AK Golding (Iz) and Sam Newton (Hen).

3
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host an Awards Evening Celebrating New Writing Photo
Birmingham Hippodrome Will Host an Awards Evening Celebrating New Writing

On Thursday 24 January, Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio will host the fifth edition of the scriptwriting competition awards, Enter.Stage.Write. The evening will mark the culmination of the competition which has been open to entries since July 2023.

4
New Vic Theatre Will Stage the Premiere of A LEAP IN THE DARK Photo
New Vic Theatre Will Stage the Premiere of A LEAP IN THE DARK

Staffordshire's New Vic presents the stage premiere of A Leap In The Dark, charting the story of the UK's first ever radio play on its 100th anniversary, a major moment in radio history. The production is written by Emmy award-winning Ron Hutchinson.

More Hot Stories For You

Samantha Spiro Joins Cast of THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS, Replacing Allan CordunerSamantha Spiro Joins Cast of THE MOST PRECIOUS OF GOODS, Replacing Allan Corduner
COWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in FebruaryCOWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in February
The Kingdom Choir Adds Additional 30th Anniversary PerformanceThe Kingdom Choir Adds Additional 30th Anniversary Performance
MAID MARIAN AND HER MERRY MEN Will Receive Musical Workshop This MonthMAID MARIAN AND HER MERRY MEN Will Receive Musical Workshop This Month

Videos

Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024 Video
Royal Opera House Taking Registrations For Create Day 2024
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND Video
Watch a Sneak Peek of the West End Return of THE UNFRIEND
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
THE BOOK OF MORMON

Recommended For You