Cast Set For the London Premiere of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL

The cast has been announced for the London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical at The Other Palace. The stage musical is based on the hit 1999 Hollywood movie (now celebrating its 25th anniversary) and is packed with ‘90s pop classics from Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC, R.E.M and many more!

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Six) and Daniel Bravo (Witness for the Prosecution) lead the cast as Kathryn and Sebastian the manipulative step-siblings, with Abbie Budden (Peter Pan, TikTok star) as Annette and Rose Galbraith (Old Friends) as Cecile.

Completing the line-up are Josh Barnett (Newsies, Last 5 Years) as Blaine, Jess Buckby (42nd Street, Anything Goes) as Ms Bunny Caldwell / Dr Greenbaum, Nickcolia King-N'Da (RSC) as Ronald and Barney Wilkinson (Bonnie & Clyde, Bat out of Hell) as Greg, with further casting to be announced.

Step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, manipulative monsters flushed with their own sexual prowess, engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster's virtuous daughter. Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, as the two set out to destroy an innocent girl - and anyone who gets in their way - their vengeful crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school and the diabolical duo become entangled in their own mesh of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results...

Based on Roger Kumble's classic hit film Cruel Intentions, starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair - this year celebrating its 25th anniversary - and also inspired by the French novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical was created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble.



A wild nostalgic throwback laced with a soundtrack of the greatest ‘90s pop classics, all performed live, including ‘Bittersweet Symphony' by The Verve, R.E.M's ‘Losing My Religion', Natalie Imbruglia's ‘Torn', ‘I Saw the Sign' by Ace of Base, Christina Aguilera's ‘Genie in a Bottle', TLC's ‘No Scrubs', Boyz II Men's ‘I'll Make Love to You', *NSYNC's ‘Bye Bye Bye', Britney Spears' 'Sometimes' and many more.

Roger Kumble said: “The perfect 25th anniversary celebration of my 1999 film about a pair of hedonistic Manhattan step-siblings is seeing it re-imagined on the London stage as a musical. It's an amazing show with a soundtrack loaded with all the greatest ‘90s guilty pleasures songs. Even people who hate musicals will love it!”

This London premiere is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd, who recently produced the smash hit Heathers The Musical to great success in the West End, on UK tour and at The Other Palace.

Josh Barnett (Blaine Tuttle/Court Reynolds) was Race in Newsies (Troubador Theatre), alternate Jamie in The Last 5 Years (international tour), swing in Anything Goes (Barbican), and Rodger in Grease (UK tour).

Daniel Bravo (Sebastian Valmont) was 1st cover Leonard Vole in Witness For The Prosecution (County Hall), George Holly in Suddenly Last Summer (The English Theatre Frankfurt), Patrick in Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (King's Head Theatre) and Luke in Speak (Paines Plough).

Jess Buckby (Mrs. Bunny Caldwell/Dr. Greenbaum) was Ann Reilly in 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris), Angel (Virtue) & understudy Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes (Barbican/UK tour), Mimsie in Funny Girl (Théâtre Marigny, Paris), 1st cover Morticia in The Addams Family (UK tour).

Abbie Budden (Annette Hargrove) was Tiger Lil in Peter Pan (Capitol Theatre) and has gained 1.5m followers on TikTok through a series of hugely popular self-written and performed comedy sketches.

Rose Galbraith (Cecile Caldwell/Marci Greenbaum) was in Sondheim's Old Friends (Gielgud Theatre) and Maria Friedman and Friends: Legacy (Menier Chocolate Factory) and High Society (West Green House Opera). On TV she was in Dalgliesh: The Murder Room (C5).

Nickcolia King-N'Da (Ronald Clifford) was Simon Chachava in The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Michael Grandage Company, Rose Theatre Kingston), Boy/Myself in Boys (Barbican), Shakie in The Death of a Black Man (Hampstead Theatre) and Venice Preserv'd and The Provoked Wife (at the RSC). He recently filmed two upcoming movies, Dali and Monique.

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky (Kathryn Merteuil) was Catherine Of Aragon in Six (Vaudeville). Her other West End shows include Alline Bullock/Tina Turner in Tina, The Tina Turner Story, Bat Out of Hell for which she won a nomination for Best Understudy in the 2018 West End Wilma Awards; and The Book of Mormon. She was also Rizzo in Grease (UK tour).

Barney Wilkinson (Greg) was alternate Clyde in Bonnie & Clyde (Garrick/Arts Theatre), alternate Strat in Bat Out of Hell (Dominion), Jack in Into The Woods, directed by Terry Gilliam (Theatre Royal Bath), Adam/Artie Green in Sunset Boulevard (The Curve UK tour & international tour), Young Gideon in Sting's The Last Ship (Toronto). On TV he was in Dr Who, Grantchester and Father Brown. He recently played Joe Buck in the workshop of Midnight Cowboy, directed by Nick Winston.

Creative Team:

Director Jonathan O'Boyle

Associate Director & Choreographer Gary Lloyd

Set & Costume Designer Polly Sullivan

Lighting Designer Nick Richings

Sound Designer Chris Whybrow

Musical Director Denise Crowley

Associate Choreographer Matt Nicholson

Costume Supervisor Hugo Aguirre

Casting Will Burton for Grindrod Burton