Cast Set For WHEN YOU PASS OVER MY TOMB at the Arcola Theatre

Performances run 7 February - 2 March 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Casting for When You Pass Over My Tomb has been announced. Al Nedjari plays Sergio (Coronation Street, co-founder of Gecko, and Kraven the Hunter by Marvel later this year), Danny Scheinmann will be Doctor Godwin (Boat Story and The World Will Tremble; bestselling author of Random Acts of Heroic Love), and Charlie MacGechan is Khaled (The World Will Tremble & Pennyworth (HBO, Warner Bros)).

Sergio Blanco and Daniel Goldman return to the Arcola Theatre, after the success of their critically acclaimed, OFFIE award winning productions of Thebes Land and The Rage of Narcissus, to tell a mesmerising story of love and lust beyond the grave.

Daniel Goldman says "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work with Al, Danny and Charlie on this play. When You Pass Over My Tomb is unashamedly intellectual, challengingly ambitious and profoundly human. To my mind, it's unlike anything else audiences will have seen in British theatre for a long time. I feel like we've got the perfect cast to deliver it and I can't wait to get stuck into rehearsals."

Flitting between storytelling and autofiction, three recently deceased actors take on the roles of political exile, medical pathologist and Sergio himself to recount one man's search for meaning as he careens between a life changing decision and an unspeakable act of love. Male desire, friendship and eroticism intertwine in this darkly comic metatheatrical new play about consent and legacy by Latin America's most prominent living playwright that asks, can we learn how better to die? Can we learn how better to live?

Sergio Blanco says "This play is my homage to London, which is the city where I would like to be buried, near the Thames, the Globe and Turner's paintings."

The English language world premiere When You Pass Over My Tomb, written by Sergio Blanco, adapted and directed by Daniel Goldman plays Click Here 7 February - 2 March 2024.




