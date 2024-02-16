Cast Set For WEST END MUSICAL LOVE SONGS Next Month

The cast has been announced for West End Musical Love Songs, which is making a return to the West End this March, following a sold-out concert in 2021. The West End's biggest stars will perform the greatest love songs of all time from fan favourite musicals and movies at the Apollo Theatre on 8th and 9th March.

The all-star cast comprises Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman; SIX); Cassidy Janson (& Juliet; Beautiful: The Carole King Musical); Georgina Castle (Bad Cinderella; Mamma Mia); Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell; We Will Rock You); Natalie Kassanga (Crazy For You; Dear Evan Hanson); Grace Mouat (SIX; & Juliet); Michael Xavier (My Fair Lady; Sunset Boulevard) and Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon; Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical).

Audiences can expect showstopping ballads and tear jerking duets, so whether you're celebrating Valentine's, Galentine's or just in love with musicals, this concert is the perfect night out or gift for a loved one.

Brought to you by the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas, so get ready to sing along, dance along and take the roof off of the Apollo Theatre.