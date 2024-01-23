Cast Set For TURNING THE SCREW at King's Head Theatre

Performances run Wednesday 14 February – Sunday 10 March 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

As one of the first shows in the new King’s Head dedicated theatre space, Turning the Screw has announced their cast for 2024! After a successful run at New Wimbledon Theatre Studio in 2022, Turning the Screw tells the story of the famed composer Benjamin Britten, set during the pink panic in the 1950s as he grapples with his homosexuality whilst composing The Turn of the Screw.  

This stellar cast will be led by Gary Tushaw (Allegro, Southwark Playhouse; The Rocky Horror Picture Show, International Tour) in the role of Benjamin Britten, alongside Liam Watson (Penned Up, Seven Dials Playhouse; Peter Pan, Loughborough Town Hall) as David Hemmings and Simon Willmont (Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre and International Tour; Blood Brothers, Phoenix Theatre) as Peter Pears. 

Joining them on stage will also be Jo Wickham (Steel Magnolias, The Hope Theatre) as Imogen Holst, Jonathan Clarkson (The Pitchfork, Yvonne Arnaud; The Second Maiden’s Tragedy, Hackney Empire) as Basil Coleman, and Sam McHale (The Secret Garden; Theatre at the Tabard, Annie Get Your Gun; The London Palladium) as Harry Morris

Turning the Screw is a fascinating and nuanced exploration of a key point in the life of composer Benjamin Britten, exploring the dynamics of power, art and what it can mean to be vulnerable. This early example of power imbalances in the arts, follows the story of young star of the opera, choirboy David Hemmings, as he is welcomed into the home of Britten that he shares with his partner Peter Pears. 

Turning the Screw is written by Kevin Kelly (The Milkman’s on His Way, The Old Courthouse, Brighton; The Battle of Bamber Bridge, Bamber Bridge) and directed by Tim McArthur (Into the Woods, Cockpit Theatre; Deeper and Deeper, Union Theatre). 

Writer Kevin Kelly comments, We are delighted to announce the brilliant cast who will be taking this amazing piece of hidden LGBTQIA+ history to a brand new theatre in London!

Director Tim McArthur comments, There is something very exciting about returning to a piece of new writing - being able to reevaluate what worked well and to identify how we might tell the story in a stronger, more emotional and more dramatic way. We must tell the story in a sensitive manner that is not offensive to today's society but we also want to portray an honest account that represents both sides of the characters' journeys and leaves the audience questioning the situation and experience. For me, that is what challenging theatre is all about, making people think and discuss what they have seen!


 




