Cast Set For TOTO at Polka Theatre

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Polka Theatre has announced details of the variety of activities available for families to enjoy this October Half Term at the Wimbledon venue.

Toto is a Polka Theatre and Topper and Fred co-production, adapted from the beautifully illustrated children's book by Ximo Abadia, following an endearing tale about never giving up on your dreams, or the people you love. Toto is aimed at ages 3-8 years and will run in Polka's Y C Chan Theatre from Saturday 10 October to Sunday 1 November, with a press performance on Saturday 17 October at 2pm.

Toto is a young donkey full of dreams and aspirations. They don't want to settle for the life the world thinks a donkey should live. Lugging boxes for the man? No thanks! Toto wants to be an astronaut. With sights set on a big dream, Toto heads to the big city, determined not to let anything stand in their way… if only it was that easy.

The story of Toto is brought to life by Inès Mazdon Delas (The Paddington Bear Experience) as 'Toto' with Mya Fox-Scott (The Forgiveness of a Monster, Sherman Theatre; Mama Goose, Stratford East) as 'Luna Lopez', Ricardo Castro (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre; Othello, RSC) as 'Mucho Dinero' and Alice Keedwell (Bear Snores On, Regents Park; The Tempest, Regents Park and Unicorn Theatre) as 'Fernanda'.

Based on the book by Ximo Abadia, Toto has been adapted for stage with music and lyrics by Harry Blake (Athur, Polka Theatre; Bear Snores On, Regents Park) and is directed by Jennifer Tang (Fire Fire, Arcola Theatre; Cymbeline, Shakespeare’s Globe). The creative team is completed by Set and Costume Designer Charlotte Henery (Vincent in Brixton, Orange Tree Theatre; Orlando, Silk Street Theatre), Sound Designer Dan Balfour (Vanya, Duke of York’s Theatre; Dear England, National Theatre), Lighting Designer Benny Goodman (Hamlet, St Stephen’s Theatre; Disarming Reverberations, St Giles Cathedral) and Choreographer Jennifer Fletcher (Death of a Salesmen, Staatstheater Mainz; The Snow Queen, Storyhouse Chester).

Helen Matravers said: ‘I am delighted that Ximo Abadia’s gorgeous story is being brought to life at Polka by Harry Blake, Jennifer Tang, Topper and Fred and this amazing group of performers and creatives. They are all magicians! It’s not every performer or designer that can make you truly believe you’re in a wonderous world of a donkey with astronautical aspirations, but through such emotive and joyful song and dance, this team are going to wow all our audiences. It’s such an entertaining and important story of following your dreams, never giving up and singing your heart out – perfect for all young adventurers out there.’

Heather Ruck and Kimberley Thomas from Topper & Fred said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the wonderful team at Polka Theatre to bring this glorious story to the stage. Harry’s music and adaptation of Ximo’s beautiful book are an absolute joy, and we have been joined by the most wonderful team of artists to bring it to life! We can’t wait to share it with Polka audiences”

Running in the Adventure Theatre over Half Term from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 October will be You’ll See, a Branar production with support from Culture Ireland, following Ulysses, Jame’s Joyce’s epic story with live performance, intricate paper design and an original score, aimed at 8-12 years. Whilst in the latter part of the holiday week from Wednesday 28 October to Sunday 1 November, Life and Limb Puppets and Alphabetti Theatre present At Sea in the Adventure Theatre, featuring fantastical puppets, stunning projections and original music to tell the story of a sailor’s triumph, aimed at 6–12-year-olds.

Alongside the productions, Polka are also offering a range of creative workshops, including Sensory Space Adventure where children can explore space just like Toto in a multisensory experience on Tuesday 27 October; Sea Creature Puppetry Workshop, where participants get to delve into an underwater world of wonder and create their own puppet inspired by At Sea on Wednesday 28 October; Spooky Stage Set Design which lets young creators design and create their own mini spooky scenes on Thursday 29 October and Family Autumn Wreath Workshop where children and grown-ups work together to create their own masterpiece to take home on Friday 30 October.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 14 Hrs 13 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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