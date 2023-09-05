Cast Set For THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Performances begin at the Olivier Theatre on 7 November.

Sep. 05, 2023

Cast Set For THE WITCHES at the National Theatre

Casting has been set for Roald Dahl's The Witches, coming to the National Theatre in November. Performances begin at the Olivier Theatre on 7 November. Learn more and book tickets Click Here.

Katherine Kingsley will lead as the Grand High Witch, with Daniel Rigby as hotel manager Mr. Stringer and Sally Ann Triplett as Gran. Playing the witches are Julie Armstrong, Chrissie Bhima, Zoe Birkett, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, Daniele Coombe, Molly-May Gardiner, Tiffany Graves, Bobbie Little, Tania Mathurin, Amira Matthews and Alexandra Waite-Roberts. Playing Luke’s parents are Laura Medforth as Mum and Richard David-Caine as Dad, playing Bruno’s parents are Ekow Quartey as Mr. Jenkins and Maggie Service as Mrs. Jenkins, and playing Chef Chevalier at Hotel Magnificent is Irvine Iqbal. Completing the team at Hotel Magnificent are Adrian Grove, Jacob Maynard and Ben Redfern.

The cast playing Luke includes Bertie Caplan, Frankie Keita and Vishal Soni. Playing Bruno are Cian Eagle-Service, George Menezes Cutts and William Skinner.

The ensemble will include Jersey Blu Georgia, Asanda Abbie Masike, Chloe Raphael, Nesim Adnan, Alaia Broadbent, Chenai Broadbent, Cristian Buttaci, Sekhani Dumezweni, Rudy Gibson, Florence Gore, Elara Jagger, Annabelle Jones, Jemima Loosen, Charlie Man-Evans, Iesa Miller, Jack Philpott, Sienna Sibley, Savannah Skinner-Henry, Poppy-Mei Soon, Benjamin Spalding, Dylan Trigger, Alice Valeriano, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Stella Yeoman.

About The Witches

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth.

And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet.

The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop the witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.




