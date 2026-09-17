Cast Set For THE KING'S SPEECH UK Tour

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The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, in partnership with Tiny Giant Entertainment, has announced casting for their new production of The King's Speech by David Seidler. Loveday Ingram will direct the show, which will play at the Barn from 9 October – 7 November 2026 before embarking on a major UK tour, opening in Oxford on 13 January 2027 and touring through to July 2027.

Casting includes Stefan Dennis (Neighbours, River City) as Lionel Logue, George Rainsford (Casualty, BBC; Dear England, National Theatre) as 'Bertie' King George VI, Rosanna Miles (Haywire; What the Butler Saw) as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Bromilow (Glengarry Glen Ross, The Old Vic; Mary Page Marlowe, The Old Vic) as Myrtle Logue/ Wallis Simpson, Tim Hudson (Bonhoeffer; Exe Men) as King George V / Winston Churchill, Ian Kirkby (Dear England; Straight Line Crazy, Bridge Theatre) as Archbishop Cosmo Lang and Mark Hammersley (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, RSC; Ballet Shoes, National Theatre) as David/ King Edward VIII/ Stanley Baldwin.

Set and costume design is by Adam Wiltshire, Lighting Design is by Hector Murray, Music and Sound Design is by Elizabeth Purnell and Casting Director is Marc Frankum.

The production will visit Cirencester, Oxford, Coventry, Cheltenham, Clwyd, Darlington, Blackpool, Bath, Guildford, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Windsor, Eastbourne, Leicester, Bromley, Wolverhampton, Southend, Salisbury, Sheffield, Winchester, Northampton, Carlisle, Ipswich, Cambridge, Liverpool and Malvern.

The world is listening… A country on the precipice of another terrible war. An abdicated king. A constitutional crisis. And the only man who can provide hope for the nervous British public is Bertie – a man who is shy, unprepared for monarchy and, worst of all, has a debilitating speech impediment.

With the future of the monarchy, and Britain itself, on the line, an historic radio address looms over a man who can barely stammer through full sentences. Desperate, Bertie and his family turn to an unconventional speech therapist from Australia to turn him into the king Britain can believe in.

As royal protocol meets unorthodox challenges, what emerges is an unlikely but deeply meaningful friendship. Adapted from the Oscar-winning film, this exciting new production from the acclaimed Barn Theatre blends humour, heart and high stakes in a beloved drama about duty, courage and finding one's voice.

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