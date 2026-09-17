Cast Set For THE GODDESS IS WATCHING London Showcase

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Six performers have been announced for The Goddess Is Watching, ahead of its final London development showcase at Charing Cross Theatre on 12 October 2026.

The cast has been announced for the second London showcase of the Korean original musical The Goddess Is Watching, which will take place at Charing Cross Theatre on Monday 12 October 2026 at 6.00pm.

The invitation-only industry showcase marks the final stage of the musical's current London development process, with the aim of developing a full UK production in 2027.

The announced cast includes JoJo Meredith as Seokgu, Xander Pang as Yeongbeom, Laurence Mossman as Donghyeon, Chloe Saracco as The Goddess, Joe Thompson-Oubari as Sunho and Jack Ofrecio as Juhwa. Casting for the role of Changseop is continuing and will be announced separately.

Meredith's credits include Wicked at The Apollo Victoria and Your Lie in April: Original West End at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Pang has appeared in Death Note the Musical at the Barbican Theatre and The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical at The Other Palace.

Mossman's credits include The Notebook at Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Manila and Miss Saigon on its Asia/Australia tours, while Saracco has appeared in Death Note at the Barbican Theatre and Into The Woods at the Bridge Theatre.

Thompson-Oubari's credits include Wicked at The Apollo Victoria and The Three Little Pigs at the Unicorn Theatre, which was nominated for Best Family Show at the 2026 Olivier Awards. Ofrecio's credits include Next to Normal at Wyndham's Theatre and A Streetcar Named Desire at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Set during the Korean War, The Goddess Is Watching follows six soldiers from opposing sides who become stranded together on an uninhabited island. In an attempt to comfort one deeply traumatised soldier, the others invent the story of a goddess who watches over the island. What begins as a lie intended to help them survive gradually brings the former enemies together, allowing them to rediscover compassion and shared humanity.

The showcase will be directed by Bronagh Lagan, director of the Olivier Award-nominated Cruise, with Colm O'Regan returning as Musical Director. The production continues the development work begun with the musical's first London showcase at The Other Palace in November 2025.

This second showcase will present a further-developed English-language version of the musical, with particular attention being given to its dramatic context, character relationships and emotional journey.

The production is being developed in London by Yeonwoo Stage and ILOVESTAGE UK Ltd, with the aim of developing a full UK production in 2027. The London development process brings together Korean source material and UK-based performers and creatives as part of an ongoing collaboration between the Korean and British theatre industries.

The showcase will primarily be attended by invited theatre professionals, including producers, directors, programmers, dramaturgs and potential investors. It will not be a publicly ticketed performance, although a limited number of invitations may be made available subject to capacity.

The Goddess Is Watching will be presented at Charing Cross Theatre, London, on Monday 12 October 2026 at 6.00pm.

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