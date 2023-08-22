Cast Set For PORTIA COUGHLAN at the Almeida Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 10 October – Saturday 18 November 2023.

The Almeida Theatre has announced the full cast for Carrie Cracknell’s production of Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan. 

Joining the previously announced Alison Oliver are Kathy Kiera ClarkeSorcha Cusack, Charlie Kelly, Conor MacNeill, Sadhbh Malin, Fergal McElherron, Mairead McKinley, Mark O’Halloran, Chris Walley and Archee Aitch Wylie.  

Carrie Cracknell directs Marina Carr’s Portia Coughlan, a heart-wrenching modern Irish classic about destructive families and obsession. The production opens on Tuesday 17 October, with previews from Tuesday 10 October, and runs until Saturday 18 November. 

Director: Carrie Cracknell; Set Designer: Alex Eales; Costume Designer: Evie Gurney; Lighting Designer: Guy Hoare; Sound Designer: Giles Thomas; Music and Lyrics: Maimuna Memon; Musical Director: Tim Sutton; Fight Director: Kate Waters; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG 

Performances run Tuesday 10 October – Saturday 18 November 2023.

Press night: Tuesday 17 October 7pm 
 

There's a wolf tooth growin in me heart and it's turnin me from everywan and everthin I am.  

A young woman unravelling. 
A twin reappearing. 

A family torn asunder by the living and the dead.  

Today is Portia’s birthday. But it’s not a day for family and celebrations. Because Portia is making terrible choices, lurching between past and present, and wondering if the hand of fate has already set her course. 

Tormented by her dead twin Gabriel, who disappeared into the depths of the Belmont River 15 years ago, she wreaks havoc on all she loves in a desperate bid to save herself. 

Carrie Cracknell (Oil; The Deep Blue Sea) returns to the Almeida to direct Alison Oliver (Women, Beware the Devil; Best Interests) in Marina Carr's heart-wrenching modern Irish classic about destructive families and obsession. 




