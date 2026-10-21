Cast Set For DISNEY'S PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: THE IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE as the Event Extends its Run

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Initial casting has been set for Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure, alongside a further six-week extension due to popular demand. Olivier award winner George Maguire will take on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, and is joined by Phil Daniels as Captain Barbossa, Lily Blunsom as Elizabeth Swann, Harrison Wilde as Will Turner and Gleanne Purcell-Brown as Anamaria.

Directed by Olivier award winner Matt Costain, the production begins previews on 16 February, with its official opening on 10 March, at Secret Cinema's purpose-built flagship venue at Greenwich Peninsula. Following strong demand the production has been extended for a further six weeks, with best ticket availability currently after 16 March.

Joining Costain on the creative team are two-time Emmy award winner Jason Sherwood (Production Designer), Kait Kerrigan (Theatrical Adaptor), Olivier award winner Alan Williams (Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestrations, Stuart Burt CDG (Casting Director), Susan Kulkarni (Costume Designer), HELEN KEANE for Campbell Young Associates (Wigs, Hair and Make-Up Designer) and Alex Payne (Fight Director).

Breaking new ground for Secret Cinema, the production places live theatrical storytelling at its heart, with spectacular set pieces and specially curated clips from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl woven into the experience rather than a full film screening. Bringing together an extraordinary company of performers and an internationally acclaimed creative team, this ambitious new production promises all the adventure, mischief, humor and larger-than-life spectacle that audiences love about Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean. Over two swashbuckling hours, audiences will be swept up into a world of pirates, rogues and unlikely heroes, with Captain Jack Sparrow at the centre of the mayhem - and one thrilling difference; you're not just watching the adventure unfold, you're part of it.

Full casting will be announced shortly.

Merritt Baer, Artistic Director and Producer of Secret Cinema said, “Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean is everything we love about immersive entertainment. It's bold, mischievous, wildly entertaining and filled with characters and a world you can't help but want to explore. And with this production, we're inviting audiences to do exactly that.

We've assembled an extraordinary cast and some of the most accomplished creative talent working in theatre today because bringing a world this beloved to life demands real ambition and artistry. But for all of the incredible craft behind it, the experience itself is about one thing: having an absolutely fantastic time.

Expect adventure, surprises, spectacular performances, a little chaos and plenty of opportunities to get swept up in the fun. We've taken everything Secret Cinema does best and pushed it further than ever before, creating a new kind of theatrical experience where the story doesn't just happen in front of you - it happens all around you. This is exactly the kind of show we've been building towards and opening it in our new home at Greenwich Peninsula makes it even more exciting.

And honestly, who hasn't dreamed of stepping into the world of Captain Jack Sparrow? We can't wait to welcome audiences aboard”.

Angelo Desimini, Senior Vice President, Licensed Partnerships & Brand Management at Disney Theatrical Group, said, “Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean has always been about transporting audiences into a world of extraordinary characters, unforgettable adventures and, above all, tremendous fun. What excites us about this production is the opportunity to bring that spirit to life through exceptional theatrical talent and immersive storytelling. Secret Cinema has assembled a remarkable team to create an experience that is both artistically ambitious and wonderfully entertaining. It's a chance for audiences to experience the world of Tortuga in an entirely new way.”

A new home for extraordinary adventures.

Secret Cinema's new purpose-built venue at Greenwich Peninsula will become a long-term home for the production company, with Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Immersive Adventure as its inaugural production.

Located along the riverfront, a short walk from North Greenwich tube station and The O2, the venue has been designed to accommodate ambitious, large-scale immersive productions, creating a new destination for audiences seeking entertainment that goes well beyond the traditional theatre experience.

Visa, the production's Official Payment Partner, will enable seamless and secure payments for fans, whilst offering exclusive experiences and access to Visa infinite cardholders.

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