Cast Set For DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS at Curve

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Leicester's Curve theatre has announced the full casting for its festive family show DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS. A new stage adaptation of Kes Gray's book of the same name, this Made at Curve and Rebel Sparks co-production will run in Curve's studio theatre from Monday 30 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.

Leading the cast is Susannah Cann (THE WORST PRINCESS, UK Tour) as Daisy, joined by Yasmina Berraoui (Luna LOVES LIBRARY DAY, UK Tour) as her best friend Gabby.

Esmée Cook (HENRY V, Insane Root) will play Mum, Mrs. Peters and Stephanie, with Isaac Brahim Phillips who makes his professional debut as Jack. Completing the cast is Beth O'Rorke (NO SUCH THING AS WOLVES, Birmingham Hippodrome) as onstage swing.

Cast member Yasmina Berraoui said, 'As a Leicester native, I have been coming to Curve with my family to watch their Christmas shows for as long as I can remember! It was at Curve that I first discovered my love for theatre, and being a member of Curve Young Company was completely fundamental to my training and development as an actor and performer. The experiences and opportunities that Curve has given me led me to train at drama school, and since graduating, in between acting jobs, I've worked as part of Curve's hospitality team for over two years!

'Curve truly is my second home and it means so much to be back on stage here, this time as a professional! I am so excited to be joining the wonderful Daisy Company, and I can't wait to be a part of bringing Curve's signature Christmas magic to our audiences this year!'

A Made at Curve and Rebel Sparks co-production, DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS is based on the book of the same name by author Kes Gray, featuring illustrations by Garry Parsons and Nick Sharratt, published by Puffin Books.

The new production is adapted for the stage by Sarah Middleton (PINOCCHIO, Nottingham Playhouse) and co-directed by former Curve Resident Creatives Hannah Stone and Ria Ashcroft, co-leaders of theatre company Rebel Sparks. The festive show will be filled with new music and lyrics by Darren Clark, who recently composed music and lyrics for the Best New Musical Olivier Award-winning production of THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, with set and costume design by Abby Clarke (THE OWL WHO CAME FOR CHRISTMAS, Curve). Curve's Senior Lighting Technician Rhys Parker (PRIDE AND PREJUDICE, Curve) joins the team as Lighting Designer and James Simpson (FANTASTIC FOXES, Curve), Curve's Assistant Head of Sound and Video, is Sound Designer. Completing the production team will be Movement Director Kitty Winter (THE KITE RUNNER, UK & Ireland Tour), Musical Director Sarah Morrison (SEA CHANGE, BYMT and Birmingham Hippodrome) and Jami Reid-Quarrell (Stunt and Movement Consultant, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG) as Clowning Consultant.

Make this Christmas one to remember with Daisy, her best friend Gabby and a plan that can only lead to trouble. Based on Kes Gray's much-loved DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS, this brilliantly funny adventure is full of Christmas chaos for children and their grown-ups.

Whether it is their first theatre trip, a special family outing or a treat with grandparents, this mischief filled Made at Curve production promises big laughs, brilliant storytelling and plenty of Daisy-sized fun. Bursting with energy and packed with seasonal silliness, it's the perfect way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

All performances of DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS from 4 December will offer a more relaxed environment so as many children and families as possible can enjoy the show. Access performances at Curve are made possible thanks to sponsor David Wilson Homes. Accessible performances include Captioned (Saturday 19 December, 10:30am and 1:30pm and Tuesday 22 December, 10:30am and 1:30pm), British Sign Language Interpreted (Sunday 27 December, 1:30pm) and Audio Described (Friday 11 December, 1:30pm with a Touch Tour from 12pm and Saturday 2 January, 1:30pm with a Touch Tour from 12pm).

Curve will continue to bring the magic of theatre at Christmas to young people and families who may not otherwise be able to attend. A special performance of DAISY AND THE TROUBLE WITH CHRISTMAS will be presented for free as part of the theatre's ongoing partnership with Charity Link, a local organisation which supports people facing financial hardship in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire. Curve will also share a recording of the production with children and families at Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough, captured and edited by Crosscut Media.

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