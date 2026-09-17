Cast Set For CLOUD 9 at National Theatre
Dominic Cooke directs the gender-bending classic with cast including Rebecca Humphries and Sam Troughton.
Full casting has been announced for Cloud 9, Caryl Churchill's landmark play which will be staged at The National Theatre's Lyttelton theatre from 2 November 2026 until 13 January 2027. Dominic Cooke (Game of Thrones: The Mad King) reunites with multi-award-winning Churchill to direct a bold new production that brings fresh urgency to this daring and satirical classic. First performed in 1979, Cloud 9, with its audacious theatricality and razor-sharp wit, continues to challenge how we think about gender, power and the legacies of empire.
As previously announced cast includes Rebecca Humphries (The Crown, Netflix), as Ellen/Mrs Saunders/Lin, Eloka Ivo (Black Superhero, Royal Court) as Joshua/Gerry, Tom Mothersdale (Bodies, Netflix) as Harry Bagley/Martin, Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, BBC One) as Maud/Victoria, Ellen Robertson (Vladimir, Netflix) as Edward/Betty, Stuart Thompson (Romans: A Novel, Almeida Theatre) as Betty/Edward and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, HBO) as Clive/Cathy.
They are joined by Tom Brace-Jenkins as understudy Betty/Edward, Izaak Cainer as understudy Clive/Cathy, Dan Furlonger as understudy Harry Bagley/Martin, Skye Hallam as understudy Maud/Victoria and Ellen/ Mrs S/Lin, Meg Lewis as understudy Edward/Betty and Ola Teniola as understudy Joshua/Gerry.
Dominic Cooke, director of Cloud 9 said:
Caryl Churchill has been an inspiration to me for decades. Her ability to bring complex current ideas to life in groundbreaking theatrical forms is second to none. Of her early plays, Cloud Nine is one of my favourites: by turns hilarious, insightful and astute. Its formally playful exploration of gender and sexuality was decades ahead of its time and still feels as fresh and pertinent as ever. I can't wait to bring this brilliant cast onto the Lyttelton stage and share Caryl's unique vision with National Theatre audiences.
In Victorian Africa, where Clive is a colonial administrator and patriarch, his wife, son and servant struggle to be what's expected of them.
When the family turn up a hundred years later in 70s London, what can they make of themselves in a world where empire lingers and freedom calls?
Dominic Cooke is joined by set designer, Miriam Buether; Costume Designer, Samuel Wyer; lighting designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun; sound designer, Donato Wharton; composer Andy Roberts; music director, Josh Sneesby; casting director, Naomi Downham; dialect coach, Penny Dyer; voice coach, Shereen Ibrahim; associate set designer, Luke Smith and staff director Max Harrison.
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