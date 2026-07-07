Cast Set For 1984 UK Tour

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The cast has been announced for 1984, a new adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian classic, adapted by Chris Hannan and directed by Dominic Hill. This co-production between Citizens Theatre, Dundee Rep Theatre and The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh opens in Glasgow on 29 August before touring across Scotland.

One of the defining novels of the 20th century, Orwell's 1984 is a chilling vision of a society built on fear and the manipulation of truth. At its heart is the story of Winston Smith and Julia, whose dangerous love affair sparks an act of rebellion in a world designed to crush hope.

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of the Citizens Theatre and director of 1984 said: "Theatre is at its most exciting when it brings audiences together to confront urgent ideas, and there are few stories more compelling than 1984. Chris Hannan has created a thrilling adaptation that is both intimate and epic, and this remarkable company of actors will bring extraordinary humanity to Orwell's unforgettable characters. We're delighted to be sharing this production with audiences across Scotland."

Jack Tarlton takes on the role of Winston Smith, the everyman at the centre of Orwell's dystopian world. Tarlton is widely recognised for screen roles including Kenny Lindsay in Outlander, Fiscal John in Traces and appearances in The Imitation Game and Doctor Who. His stage work includes performances with leading UK theatres including The National Theatre.

Opposite him, Jessica Hardwick plays Julia. A familiar face to Scottish audiences, Hardwick has appeared in many acclaimed productions including Gush (Traverse Theatre), Two Sisters (The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh), The Comedy of Errors (Citizens Theatre) and Crime and Punishment which was a Chris Hannan and Dominic Hill production. On screen, her credits include Float, Hijack, Payback and Shetland, and she is a Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland Best Female Performance winner in 2026.

Also joining the company is Irene Macdougall as O'Brien. A longstanding member of the Dundee Rep Ensemble, MacDougall has enjoyed an extensive career across Scottish theatre, with major roles in productions including Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (CATS Best Actress winner), Death of a Salesman, The Glass Menagerie and August: Osage County. She is also a founder member of Stellar Quines and has worked widely in television and radio.

Performing in multiple roles alongside them are: Irene Allan (Mrs Syme/Mrs Ogilvy/Mother/Nurse Rankine), whose screen work includes Bite Size Halloween and Not Safe for Work; Neshla Caplan (De Souza/Thought Policewoman/PE Instructor), known for television roles in Rebus, Scot Squad andAmazon Prime's The Rig; Robert Jack (Syme/Dr Dick) who returns to the Citizens Theatre following his appearance in the landmark reopening production Small Acts of Love and most recently, The Long Drop; Peter Collins (Parsons/Charrington), an established stage performer across Scottish theatre who recently appeared in a hit children's show, Snowy and Zrey Sholapurkar (Comrade Ogilvy/Thought Policeman/Sean/Nurse), a versatile performer working across stage and screen who recently starred in Bryn Holding's Lark Rise to Candleford.

1984 is a powerful, urgent retelling of Orwell's masterpiece, bringing one of the most influential novels of modern times to the stage in a gripping new production that speaks directly to our times.

Tour Dates

29 August – 26 September | Citizens Theatre

30 September – 10 October | Dundee Rep Theatre

13 October – 17 October | His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

27 October – 07 November | The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

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