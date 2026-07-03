Video: Inside the Costume Care Behind MAYERLING at the Royal Opera House

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A behind-the-scenes video from the Royal Opera House offers a close look at the costume maintenance work that keeps MAYERLING stage-ready, focusing on the men's wardrobe and the challenges posed by the physical demands of ballet performance. The clip is part of the company's ongoing Caring for Costumes series.

In the video, Costume Performance Technician Antonia walks through the specific issues that arise during a run of MAYERLING, including makeup stains and sweat absorption, and explains the techniques used to address them. The segment highlights how much labor goes into preserving costumes that must withstand repeated performances while maintaining their visual integrity onstage.

MAYERLING is a full-length ballet produced by The Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House in London. The work draws on the historical events surrounding the 1889 deaths of Crown Prince Rudolf of Austria and Baroness Mary Vetsera at the Mayerling hunting lodge, a story that has long served as the dramatic foundation for the production.

The Royal Opera House has faced a period of significant institutional change in recent months. The organization announced plans to cut 64 roles as part of efforts to remain financially sustainable, a development that has drawn attention to the behind-the-scenes workforce that supports productions like MAYERLING.

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