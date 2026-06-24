Video: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Trailer Released for Shakespeare's Globe

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A new feature trailer for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Shakespeare's Globe offers an early look at the production, following lovers, fairies, and mechanicals into the forest as spells go awry and transformations unfold before dawn. The clip previews the company's staging of Shakespeare's beloved comedy as part of the venue's Summer Season 2026.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is one of Shakespeare's most enduring comedies, weaving together three distinct groups: the young Athenian lovers, the fairy court ruled by Oberon and Titania, and the working-class mechanicals rehearsing a play. The story turns on enchantment, mistaken affection, and the chaos that erupts when the fairy world meddles with human hearts.

The production plays in The Globe Theatre, the open-air venue on the South Bank of the River Thames in London, through 29 August 2026. The Globe's Summer Season also includes MOTHER COURAGE, featuring Michelle Terry in the title role, and MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Chelsea Walker.

The production has drawn strong notices, earning five stars from the Sunday Mirror, which called it "the ultimate communal celebration," and four stars from The Guardian, which described it as "hilarious and heartfelt."

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