Video: Watch the Trailer for DARK OF THE MOON at Charing Cross Theatre

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You can now get a first look at the trailer the world premiere of new musical Dark of the Moon, based on the classic 1941 play by Howard D Richardson and William Berney, now playing at Charing Cross Theatre until Saturday 8 August 2026.

Joining the duo of Glenn Adamson as ‘John, The Witch Boy’ and Lauren Jones as ‘Barbara Allen’, will be Sue Appleby as ‘Gemma Allen’, Josie Benson as ‘Conjur Woman’, Jordan Broatch as ‘Devin’, Martin Callaghan as ‘Preacher Haggler’, Sophia Duncan as ‘Ella Bergen’, David-Michael Johnson as ‘Mr. Wharton’, Thomas-Lee Kidd as ‘Thomas Allen’, Al Knott as ‘Raven’, Kiah Lindsay as ‘Grace/Katie’, Gemma Maclean as ‘Patricia Bergen’, Wills Mercado as ‘Floyd Allen’, Samuel Murray as ‘Marvin Hudgens’, Gary Turner as ‘Conjur Man’ and Appolilly Szwarc as ‘Arwen’. Completing the cast are onstage swings Will Foggin, Vieve Hamilton and Nick Wyschna.

Dark of the Mon is a supernatural tale of powerful witchcraft, small-town prejudices and the power of love. This timeless, spellbinding new musical portrays the clash of two dynamically polarized worlds—a charming rural Appalachian town and the mystical world of witches and warlocks from the Smoky Mountains that loom high above. The show’s unique musical score reflects those conflicting worlds using a thrilling blend of country/bluegrass and rock. Barbara Allen - a human girl and John - a curious witch-boy - find each other and defy their communities to build a life together. But will love conquer all - or will they be haunted by a deal that was made by the dark of the moon?

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