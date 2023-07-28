Cast Revealed For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for The Hypochondriac, Roger McGough’s celebrated adaptation of Molière’s witty satire.

The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough as the Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage Musical Director (playing piano and accordion); Zak Ghazi-Torbati as Clèante and Servant; Chris Hannon as Doctor Diaforius and Béralde; Edward Hogg as Argan; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Toinette; Jessica Ransom as Béline and Servant; Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Angélique; André Refig as Bonnefoi and Ill Servant; and Garmon Rhys as Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant.

Jessica Ransom returns to Sheffield Theatres after her recent appearance in the UK Tour of Home, I’m Darling at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre. Having grown up in Sheffield, she was also part of the Crucible’s Youth Theatre and performed on the Crucible stage as part of the Sheffield Children’s Festival with High Storrs School. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with The Hypochondriac.

‘Perhaps you could take my pulse? Simply to confirm my worst fears. How long do I have? Days, months or years?’

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.

With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.

A witty satire punctuated with music and dance, this adaptation of Molière’s masterpiece proves that laughter really is the best form of medicine.

Tickets for The Hypochondriac are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.