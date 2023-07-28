Cast Revealed For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Performances run from 30 September - 21 October.

By: Jul. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 3 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander
Video: Watch MOANA Star Auli'i Cravalho Sing 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA D Photo 4 Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Concert

Cast Revealed For THE HYPOCHONDRIAC at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced the cast for The Hypochondriac, Roger McGough’s celebrated adaptation of Molière’s witty satire.

The cast includes: Jonathan Ainscough as the Purgeon and Main Carer to Ill Servant, and the on-stage Musical Director (playing piano and accordion); Zak Ghazi-Torbati as Clèante and Servant; Chris Hannon as Doctor Diaforius and Béralde; Edward Hogg as Argan; Zweyla Mitchell Dos Santos as Toinette; Jessica Ransom as Béline and Servant; Saroja-Lily Ratnavel as Angélique; André Refig as Bonnefoi and Ill Servant; and Garmon Rhys as Thomas Diaforius, Fleurant and Servant.

Jessica Ransom returns to Sheffield Theatres after her recent appearance in the UK Tour of Home, I’m Darling at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre. Having grown up in Sheffield, she was also part of the Crucible’s Youth Theatre and performed on the Crucible stage as part of the Sheffield Children’s Festival with High Storrs School. All other members of the cast make their Sheffield Theatres debut with The Hypochondriac.

‘Perhaps you could take my pulse?  Simply to confirm my worst fears. How long do I have? Days, months or years?’

Self-obsessed and fixated on his health, wealthy Argan spends his time and money on frequent visits to the family physician.  

With medical bills piling up, Argan believes he has found the perfect solution to his problem. But with an exasperated household growing tired of his antics, Argan’s time may be better spent addressing what is real, rather than worrying about what is imagined.  

A witty satire punctuated with music and dance, this adaptation of Molière’s masterpiece proves that laughter really is the best form of medicine. 

Tickets for The Hypochondriac are on sale now. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre Photo
DEATH NOTE Announces Transfer to the Lyric Theatre

After selling out two shows at the London Palladium in just 5 hours and adding an extra matinee, the European premiere of the multi award-winning manga stage musical Death Note The Musical in Concert will transfer to the Lyric Theatre for six performances from Thursday 7 September - Sunday 10 September. 

2
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: 1000 WAYS THE WORLD WILL END (& HOW IT STARTS AGAIN), King's Head Theatre

With strands of simulation theory and a vibe steeped in folklore, myths, and legends, the play follows two souls as they come back and find each other in three timelines. 

3
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio Photo
Review: OUTLIER, Jack Studio

One-man shows tackling queer experiences aren’t hard to come by. They’re, rightfully, being given platforms across the fringe scene. Home to a plethora of unique stories, the queer community is ripe for creative exploration. From coming out and hook-up culture to homophobia and sexual violence, there are complex narratives that provide rich bases for creatives.

4
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at Londons Leicester Square Theatre Photo
New Musical WINNER to Have Developmental Production at London's Leicester Square Theatre

The London Summer Theatre Academy will present a developmental production of the new musical Winner at London's Leicester Square Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End Video
Watch an All New Trailer For CRAZY FOR YOU in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED

Recommended For You