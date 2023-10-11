Cast Revealed For HIGH SOCIETY at The Mill at Sonning

Performances run 29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The Mill at Sonning has announced the cast for their next musical, High Society, with Joseph Pitcher returning to direct. Performances run 29 November, 2023 - 20 January, 2024.

Long Island socialite Tracy Lord is planning her lavish High Society nuptials with 700 guests and oceans of champagne. But who exactly will be the groom? Her fiancé – the self-made but boring George? Or her glamorous and dangerous ex-husband Dexter who turns up on the scene determined to win her back. Or maybe news reporter Mike Connor, who has been sent to cover the wedding for his tabloid paper and who falls head over heels in love with the captivating Miss Lord. Come and enjoy this swell party and find out which suitor she chooses.

Cole Porter’s classic feel-good musical is based on THE PHILADELPHIA STORY and the 1956 film starring Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly and Frank Sinatra. Full of songs you know from’ True Love’ to ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, it is a Christmas extravaganza not to be missed.

It is directed by Joseph Pitcher fresh from his award-winning success with the Mill’s record-breaking production of  ‘Gypsy’ (Best Musical Production at the 2023 UK Theatre Awards).

Cast:

Matt Blaker (Dexter Haven) recently played Raoul in ‘Phantom of the Opera’ in the West End and was Billy Bigelow in ‘Carousel’ at Kilworth House.

Matthew Jeans (Mike Connor) - his recent musicals include ‘White Christmas’, ‘Funny Girl’ and Singin’ in the Rain’.

Katlo (Dinah Lord) is making her professional debut.

Kurt Kansley (Uncle Willie) was recently Alfredo in ‘Pretty Woman’ in the West End and appeared in ‘Heathers’ and ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’.

Victoria Serra (Tracy Lord) - her musicals include ‘Titanic’, ‘Grand Hotel’ and ‘Parade’ and playing Sarah Brown in ‘Guys and Dolls’ at The Mill at Sonning.

Laura Tyrer (Liz Imbrie) was recently Tessie in ‘Gypsy’ at The Mill at Sonning and played Cricket in ‘Mother Goose’ alongside Ian McKellen.

with Tosca Fischer, Samuel How, Heather Jackson, Bethany Rose Lythgoe, Joe Press, Will Richardson, Callum Train, Russell Wilcox.

Creative team:

Joseph Pitcher - Director
Jason Denvir – Set Designer
Natalie Titchener – Costume Designer
Jaye Elster - Choreographer
Nic Farman – Co-Lighting Designer
Hector Murray – Co-Lighting Designer
Jerome van den Berghe – Musical Arranger / Supervisor
Chris Whybrow – Sound Designer
Tom Noyes – Musical Director
Casting - Pearson Casting CDG




