Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production

The Musical Theatre Review award-winning GOYA Theatre Company announce a tour of their brand-new, Queer, rom-com, road-trip musical.

Ever thought of stealing someone's ashes? Neither had Millie. Now she's barrelling down the M6 in a Fiat Punto with three accomplices, forty five packets of crisps and a large decorative urn. Four Felons and a Funeral is about four dysfunctional friends on a road trip to scatter their mate's ashes. En route, they go through the five essential stages of grief: screaming, shouting, fighting, fainting and fleeing from justice.

Four Felons and a Funeral is a feel-good caper with a sharp musical score and a fiercely comic script. Both funny and acerbic and nostalgic and melancholy, this is an uplifting show that blends musical theatre with pop and jazz to create a distinct and accessible new sound. Four Felons and a Funeral also stars, among others, emerging musical theatre actors Gabrielle Friedman and Jordan Broatch.

Following their sell-out run of Don't Say Macbeth! and Sex With Friends at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, GOYA Theatre Company are thrilled to announce a South-East England tour between 13th-27th July, before going to the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the Pleasance Courtyard's Fringe programme. Four Felons and a Funeral will premiere at the North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford before touring in Colchester, Crawley, the Other Palace Theatre and King's Head Theatre in London.

Four Felons and a Funeral is written and directed by Sam Woof. Sam Woof (they/them) is a theatre-maker based in London. As writer/director, credits include Sex with Friends and other tiny catastrophes (North Wall Arts Centre, Pleasance Courtyard - Winner of Musical Theatre Review's Edinburgh Fringe Special Award), Fine Thanks: A Verbatim Musical (Savoy Theatre). Assistant director credits include Enron (Oxford Playhouse), Something in the Air(Jermyn Street Theatre), Top Hat (The Mill at Sonning) and The Swell (Orange Tree Theatre). Sam is the resident assistant director at The Orange Tree Theatre and the artistic director of GOYA.

Music and lyrics are by Sam Woof and Màth Roberts. Màth (he/him) is a composer, musical director, arranger, and actor. He trained at Royal Academy of Music and has worked on numerous productions across the UK and in the West End. His most recent work includes Musical Director and composer for the award winning Sex With Friends and Don't Say Macbeth (GOYA Theatre), AMD for The Light in the Piazza (Alexandra Palace) and Berlusconi (Southwark Playhouse), and pianist for Guys & Dolls (Bridge Theatre). He was also the commissioned composer for the opening concert at the International Harp Festival in April 2023.

Jordan Broatch plays Wilf. Jordan (they/them) trained at the Royal Academy of Music and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. Their theatre credits include Zanelli in Galaxy Train (Other Palace), Leslie in 42 Balloons (Vaudeville Theatre), Avatar/Swing in LIFT the Musical (Southwark Playhouse), J Bowden Hapgood in Anyone Can Whistle (Southwark Playhouse), Bernstein's Mass (Southbank Centre). Their film credits include Pan(Warner Bros Pictures), The Dark Room (Cinema Hades).

Gabrielle Friedman plays Millie. Gabrielle (she/they) received her BFA in Theatre from Cornish College of The Arts in Seattle, Washington. Gabrielle is a recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music's MA Musical Theatre course where they were the recipient of the Disney Theatrical Productions Scholarship. Theatre credits include: J. Pierrepoint Finch in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Southwark Playhouse) Jo March in Little Women (Dugdale Arts), Ensemble in Sondheim: Old Friends Concert (Sondheim Theatre).

The cast is completed with Maddy Maguire (she/her) who plays Bex and Rua Barron (she/her) who plays the character of Saz. Four Felons and a Funeral is produced by Mrinmoyee Roy and Lowri Spear as GOYA Theatre Company and Production Managed by Hollie Morrison. Set is designed by Sonya Smullen.

Four Felons and a Funeral

Performance Dates North Wall Arts Centre (Oxford):

Thursday 13th-Saturday 15th July

https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/four-felons-and-a-funeral/

Other Palace Theatre (London):

Sunday 16th July

https://theotherpalace.co.uk/edinburgh-preview-four-felons-and-a-funeral/

Colchester:

Dates announced soon

Crawley:

Dates announced soon

King's Head Theatre (London):

26th and 27th July

https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on/four-felons-a-funeral

Pleasance Courtyard (Edinburgh):

2nd-27th August

https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/four-felons-and-funeral

Running time 60 minutes

Age guideline 14+