Cast & Creatives Set for THE DAO OF UNREPRESENTATIVE BRITISH CHINESE EXPERIENCE

The full Cast, Creative, and Production Team has been set for The Dao of Unrepresentative British Chinese Experience by Daniel York Loh which plays at London's Soho Theatre 19 June - 13 July 2024.

The company features Melody Chikakane Brown - Performer; Aruhan Galieva - Performer; Erin Guan - Designer (Video); QianEr Jin - Designer (Set & Costume); Joe Price - Lighting Designer; Vivi Wei - Stage Manager; Pete Rickards - Production Manager; Irene Peng - Production Intern; Si Rawlinson - Movement Director; Tobi Poster Su - Material Performance Consultant; Valerie Mo - Assistant Director (student intern); Natalie Chan - Producer; Emilie Chen - Poster Designer; An-Ting 安婷 - Composer & Sound Designer; Alice Kornitzer - Director & Dramaturge; Daniel York Loh - Writer;

For Kakilang -Joey Jepps - General Manager; Katrina Man - Arts & Community Producer; Sandy Wan - Head of Marketing & Audience Development.

Melody Chikakane Brown

is of British/Japanese heritage and was born and raised in York. She trained at Manchester Poly. Theatre work includes: Box of Delights, Measure for Measure and Taming of the Shrew all for the Royal Shakespeare Company; Midsummer Mechanicals for Shakespeare's Globe and Splendid; The Good Person of Szechwan for Sheffield Crucible, Lyric Hammersmith and English Touring Theatre; Wind in the Wiltons for Wilton's Music Hall; Sour Cherry Soup and Two Pairs of Eyes for Inroads; Henry V for Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory; House and Garden and Bubbles for the Watermill Theatre; Tamburlaine for New Earth; Last Journey for Pentabus; History Boys for Selladoor; Free Folk for Forest Forge; Fungus the Bogeyman for Pilot Theatre.

She recently appeared as Karen in BBC Limelight's radio drama, Money Gone, and as Ivy in Radio 4's The Chatterleys.

Melody plays bass and sings with British Asian Country Punk band Wondermare, and Hastings' garage rock legends, Thee Leatherettes.

Aruhan Galieva is an award-winning Actor, Singer, Comedian, Writer and Activist.

As an actor she most recently appeared in Fair Maid Of The West at the RSC, and was Offie Nominated 'Best Supporting Actress' for her critically acclaimed portrayal of 'Lauren' in the UK Revival of Kinky Boots.

In 2022, she won the Luke Rollason Memorial Bursary Award for Emerging Alternative Comedians and the Watering Seeds Award for BAME Activists working on peaceful climate actions.

Her featured TV credits include: 'Tahira' in Doctor Who, Black Mirror, Emily Atack Show, and BAFTA-Winning Musical Drama Glasgow Girls.

Feature credits as Vocal Soloist: Carnegie Hall (New York), Royal Albert Hall, Tokyo City Opera Hall, and she has headlined Royal Festival Hall and Midem Festival (Cannes).

She is also a proud Ambassador for the Bats Conservation Trust.

An-Ting 安婷

is a versatile artist who thrives in piano, electronic compositions, and various other forms of artistic expression. Drawing from her life experiences, she weaves diverse encounters into her creations, merging music with other art forms to delve into the depths of the human experience.

Between 2018 and 2023, she led the National Portfolio Organisation Kakilang, placing emphasis on establishing an artist-led structure, generating new narratives by Southeast and East Asian artists, and encouraging cross-artform collaborations. Her background presents a unique fusion of science and art, holding a degree in Chemistry from National Taiwan University, alongside a MMus and PhD in performance from the Royal Academy of Music.

Her works have been presented at renowned arts institutions, including the Barbican, LSO St Luke's, Southbank Centre, National Theater Taiwan, and Shanghai International Pingpong Festival.

Alice Kornitzer

Alice Kornitzer's work spans new writing, adaptations and documentary across disciplines - as director, dramaturge and cultural producer.

Following an engagement with the Berliner Ensemble, Alice trained at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, and the University of Bristol.

Their production of Chummy at the White Bear Theatre by BAFTA-winning John Foster garnered four Offie-nominations including Best Director.

They were a 2018 recipient of the European Theatre Conference Artist Residency.

Alice is the founder and artistic director of Sharp Image Company, producing international new work, and Pick Up Productions - a touring company for artists from alternative access pathways performing the classics with a twist.

Next to theatre, they executive produce digital, streaming and video productions for TV and film formats and are a published writer.

Credits include:

RISE UP (documentary film); The Little Prince (Buxton Fringe Festival); Rolex Arts Festival (Euronews); Anahera (Finborough Theatre); Wuthering Heights (Heartbreak Productions/National Tour); Die Präsidentin (Theater Magdeburg); Sir Walter's Women (The Great Hall, Winchester); Taming of the Shrew (Petersfield Shakespeare Festival/Theatre Royal Winchester); Tejas Verdes (The Courtyard Theatre); Tree In The Sky (Theatre N16); Chummy (The White Bear); Broke Britannia (Bridewell Theatre); The Accidental Caregiver (Robert Moss Theatre, NYC); My Pregnant Brother (Tour, SoHo Theatre).

Daniel York Loh

Daniel York Loh's plays include The Fu Manchu Complex (Ovalhouse/Moongate) and Forgotten 遗忘. (Arcola/Plymouth Theatre Royal/Moongate/New Earth) as well for the Royal Court's Living Newspaper and Living Archive, Silent Disco in the Sky (Northern Stage 'Scroll' collection), No Time For Tears with Ghost & John for Moongate's We R Not Virus, and for Freedom Hi 自由閪 (Vault Festival/Papergang). He is one of 21 "writers of colour" featured in the best-selling award-winning essay collection The Good Immigrant. He is Associate Artistic Director of Kakilang with whom he co-created and performed in every dollar is a soldier/with money you're a dragon which won the 2022 Arts Council Digital Culture Award (Storytelling) and for Papergang: Invisible Harmony无形的和谐 (Southbank Centre/2020 CAN Festivak). As an actor his has performed at the Royal Shakespeare Company, National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Royal Court, Hampstead Theatre, Finborough, Theatre 503, Gate, Edinburgh Traverse, Nuffield Southampton and most in Dr. Semmelweis in the West End as well as extensively in Singapore.

A psychedelic punk rock riff on what path you choose, which identity politics you embrace or whether it's easier to be a butterfly dreaming of being 'Chinese'... MORE DETAILS & BOOKING https://www.kakilang.org.uk/the-dao-of-unrepresentative-british-chinese-experience