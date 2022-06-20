Cast Announced Joining Samantha Womack in THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Casting was announced today (20 June 2022) for the smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis' classic The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which will make its West End premiere this summer at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Drury Lane, London. The show, which begins rehearsals today, is produced by the same team that recently won 5 Tony Awards for its production of Company on Broadway.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which has been seen by a quarter of a million people on its recent nineteen-week tour of the UK and Ireland, will begin performances in London on 18 July 2022 and play a strictly limited season through until 8 January 2023, with a Press Night on Thursday 28 July.

Joining the already announced Samantha Womack as the White Witch are original tour cast members Ammar Duffus as Peter, Shaka Kalokoh as Edmund, Robyn Sinclair as Susan and newcomer Delainey Hayles as Lucy. Other cast members reprising their roles are: Scott Brooks (Mr Pope and Fox Trot), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel, Head Cruel, Aslan Puppeteer and Resident Director), Chris Jared as Aslan, Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole and Music Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Puppet Captain), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Jez Unwin (Mr Tumnus) and Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse).

Actors new to the production are: Myla Carmen (Swing), Jasmin Colangelo (Swing/ Dance Captain), Julian Hoult (Mr Beaver), Ashlee Irish (Swing), Sean Lopeman (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare, Aslan Puppeteer), Micha Richardson (Mrs Pevensie and Robin), Ciaran Roger (Swing), and Charlotte-Kate Warren (Miss Gumley Warmly and Phoenix). Maugrim, Solider, Satyr and White Stag still to be cast.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is proud to be part of London's much-loved audience initiative, Kids Week. Throughout August, kids aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by a paying adult, with half price tickets for two additional children in the same group - and no booking fees. Kids Week tickets are on sale now via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.

Created by the Society of London Theatre, Kids Week is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world, engaging nearly 1.7 million children and families since it began in 1998.

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

C.S. Lewis' book (published by HarperCollins) has been engrossing readers young and old for over 70 years, has sold 85 million copies in 60 languages and is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. More information about C.S. Lewis from www.narnia.com.

Samantha Womack played the lead role in the sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze, Guys and Dolls at London's Piccadilly Theatre (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall). Her varied work on television has seen Samantha moving from comedy to drama with the cult success of BBC's Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV's gritty crime drama Liverpool 1, Imogen's Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders. Films include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in the The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godber's Up 'n Under.

Director Michael Fentiman said: "I'm delighted to be bringing our production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe to the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.

This story, about a community battling hardship in the darkest of winters, who together find freedom again in the light of summer, couldn't be more pertinent for these times."

Tony award-winning producer Chris Harper said: "This wonderful production has been delighting audiences up and down the country and I am so thrilled that we can bring this magical family show to the West End this summer. We can't wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe"

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber and was first produced at the Leeds Playhouse.