Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre

Performances run 8 February – 11 March 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre

TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House. The show continues the long-standing relationship between Clive Anderson and Dan Patterson, who have previously worked together on shows including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Clive Anderson's Chat Room, and sees Anderson return to Park Theatre to be directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Jez Bond after appearing in Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2.

Two countries are locked in battle over a strip of land when a fragile ceasefire provides a chance for peace. Over the negotiating table, cynical diplomats, idealistic peacemakers and meddling mediators try to navigate a perilous path to agreement as the threat of continued conflict looms ever larger.

Writer Daniel Taub said "Anyone who has participated in international peace talks can attest that things are very different in theory and in practice. It's wonderful to be able to share some of these unique experiences though an interactive drama about high stakes conflict resolution. Hopefully people will go home with some news tools in their toolkits for dealing with tough negotiations in their own lives."

Artistic Director, Jez Bond says "Today's audiences are hungry for the thrill of interactive theatre and the opportunity to laugh. Winner's Curse provides both in abundance. Additionally, with its examination of negotiation, Winner's Curse might also leave you with a few useful tips to navigate through the hurdles of life. I'm excited to work with Clive Anderson and a fantastic ensemble to bring this entertaining, informative and thought-provoking world premiere to the stage."

Daniel Taub is a diplomat and international lawyer. He served as Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2011-2015) and as Director of Strategy and Planning of the Yad Hanadiv (Rothschild) foundation (2015-2021). Daniel was a member of Israel's negotiation teams in the Israeli-Syrian and Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. He is the author of Parasha Diplomatit, a book of diplomatic insights on biblical texts and created and wrote a popular Israeli drama series, HeChatzer, set in an ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect. Daniel was educated at University College, Oxford; University College, London; and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Clive Anderson is a television and radio presenter, comedy writer, and former barrister. Winner of a Comedy Presenter of the Year Award in 1991, Clive began experimenting with comedy and writing comedic scripts during his 15-year legal career, before starring in Whose Line Is It Anyway? on BBC Radio 4, then later Channel 4. He has also hosted many radio programmes including six series of Clive Anderson's Chat Room on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends, and has made guest appearances on Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week and QI.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.




David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Photo
David Schaal, Harry Visinoni, Sarah Moyle & More to Star in JUMPING THE SHARK 2023 UK Tour
Jumping The Shark is by a new comedy writing partnership -  David Cantor and Michael Kingsbury, who also directs. The production will tour the UK in 2023.
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023 Photo
Exeter Northcott Theatre And Le Navet Bete to Present DICK WHITTINGTON For Christmas 2023
Following the record-breaking smash-hit Robin Hood, Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete are teaming up once again to bring you an unmissable family panto for Chrisrmas 2023 - Dick Whittington!
York Theatre Royals AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Tour the UK in 2023 Photo
York Theatre Royal's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS to Tour the UK in 2023
Originally seen at venues around York in summer 2021, the York Theatre Royal production of Around the World in 80 Days is setting off to go around not the world but the UK.
Giffords Circus LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS to Tour the UK Beginning April 2023 Photo
Giffords Circus' LES ENFANTS DU PARADIS to Tour the UK Beginning April 2023
Giffords Circus has revealed the name of it’s 2023 show: Les Enfants du Paradis will take inspiration from French Romanticism in the mid-19th Century.

More Hot Stories For You


SOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement Following Government Decision to Scrap Business Energy Price CapSOLT & UK Theatre Release Statement Following Government Decision to Scrap Business Energy Price Cap
January 9, 2023

Read Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre's statement following the Government's decision to scrap business energy price cap. 
DREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal CafeDREAMERS: A SHOW FOR THE ARTISTS STILL EN ROUTE Comes to Canal Cafe
January 9, 2023

We know the story well: young dreamer moves to a big city, struggles for a bit but within a few short years makes it big! However, this is often the exception rather than the rule. So, what happens to everybody else?  
A New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This MonthA New Behind-the-Scenes Free Exhibition Opens at The National Theatre This Month
January 9, 2023

The Makers: Portraits from Backstage exhibition opens in the National Theatre's Lyttelton Lounge on 27 January, featuring works by the National Theatre's first Artist in Residence, Curtis Holder.
Sabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong DaviesSabrina Wu Will Lead Royal Court Theatre's GRACELAND By Ava Wong Davies
January 9, 2023

Sabrina Wu (The Doctor) will perform in Graceland, written by Ava Wong Davies and directed by Anna Himali Howard, running at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Thursday 9 February to Saturday 11 March, with press night on Wednesday 15 February.
Pascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCEPascal Theatre Company Presents Reading of AS HAPPY AS GOD IN FRANCE
January 9, 2023

Pascal Theatre Company today announces the semi-staged reading of Julia Pascal’s play, As Happy As God In France, to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2023. The event will take place at Burgh House in Hampstead on 26 January, followed by a Q&A with the cast and Pascal herself.
share