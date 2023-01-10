Cast Announced For WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre

TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson, writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House. The show continues the long-standing relationship between Clive Anderson and Dan Patterson, who have previously worked together on shows including Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Clive Anderson's Chat Room, and sees Anderson return to Park Theatre to be directed by the theatre's Artistic Director Jez Bond after appearing in Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 2.

Two countries are locked in battle over a strip of land when a fragile ceasefire provides a chance for peace. Over the negotiating table, cynical diplomats, idealistic peacemakers and meddling mediators try to navigate a perilous path to agreement as the threat of continued conflict looms ever larger.

Writer Daniel Taub said "Anyone who has participated in international peace talks can attest that things are very different in theory and in practice. It's wonderful to be able to share some of these unique experiences though an interactive drama about high stakes conflict resolution. Hopefully people will go home with some news tools in their toolkits for dealing with tough negotiations in their own lives."

Artistic Director, Jez Bond says "Today's audiences are hungry for the thrill of interactive theatre and the opportunity to laugh. Winner's Curse provides both in abundance. Additionally, with its examination of negotiation, Winner's Curse might also leave you with a few useful tips to navigate through the hurdles of life. I'm excited to work with Clive Anderson and a fantastic ensemble to bring this entertaining, informative and thought-provoking world premiere to the stage."

Daniel Taub is a diplomat and international lawyer. He served as Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom (2011-2015) and as Director of Strategy and Planning of the Yad Hanadiv (Rothschild) foundation (2015-2021). Daniel was a member of Israel's negotiation teams in the Israeli-Syrian and Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. He is the author of Parasha Diplomatit, a book of diplomatic insights on biblical texts and created and wrote a popular Israeli drama series, HeChatzer, set in an ultra-orthodox Hasidic sect. Daniel was educated at University College, Oxford; University College, London; and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Clive Anderson is a television and radio presenter, comedy writer, and former barrister. Winner of a Comedy Presenter of the Year Award in 1991, Clive began experimenting with comedy and writing comedic scripts during his 15-year legal career, before starring in Whose Line Is It Anyway? on BBC Radio 4, then later Channel 4. He has also hosted many radio programmes including six series of Clive Anderson's Chat Room on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends, and has made guest appearances on Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week and QI.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won Offie Awards for Best New Play and Best Foodie Experience and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.