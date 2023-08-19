Cast Announced For Taylor Swift Fan Event SwiftieFest This Month

The lineup for the UK's first SwiftieFest has been announced. The event is on 26th August at the Union Theatre and will feature cabaret performances of every Taylor Swift album, as well as merchandise, activities and photo booths. It's the first event of its kind and aims to bring the fan base together as well as generate some hype in anticipation of the Eras Tour coming to London next year.

The lineup will include Luís Fernandes, EllaFae, Jade Johnson (Book of Mormon), Ellie Mills, Marco Locatelli, Jessica Corrigan, Jackson Brooks, Laura Brown and Meghan Longden.

The event is presented by Sad Girl Shows, who produce cabarets based around pop musicians; blending the worlds of musical theatre and pop culture.

