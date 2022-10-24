Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced For SCROOGELICIOUS at Theatre Peckham

Performances run 1 – 23 December 2022.

Oct. 24, 2022  
Scoogelicious, Peckham's take on Charles Dickens' immortal classic A Christmas Carol takes centre stage this December, written by playwright and actor Geoffrey Aymer and presented by Theatre Peckham.

This impressive festive family show blends storytelling, dance and song with an original music score by Jordan Xavier featuring rap, RnB, hip hop and funk. Aymer reunites with Theatre Peckham's Artistic Director Suzann McLean to present a refreshed and entertaining allegorical tale that will deeply resonate with audiences across London.

As is Theatre Peckham's tradition, the annual Christmas show, directed by Suzann McLean, will be performed by an inspiring mix of professional actors and young people from their Academy, which nurtures the next generation of young performers. KM Drew Boateng, fresh from the national tour of The Colour Purple, is cast in the lead role as Ebony Scrooge, while Tomi Egbowon-Ogunjobi, whose screen credits include Netflix's hit show Sex Education and ITV's hotly anticipated drama Riches by Abby Ajayi, plays Scrooge's business partner Marlene Jacobs. The professional cast also includes Ellie Clayton in the role of Chris Prezzie, Ellie can most recently be seen in CBBC's So Awkward; Siphiwo Mahlentle as the Original Gangsta Duppy, Siphiwo graduated from drama school, Art's Educational, in July 2022, and former Theatre Peckham member and Academy tutor Gustavo Silva playing a bunch of comedy roles.

In Aymer's modern-day adaptation, this Scrooge has transformed from an elderly miser and money lender to a young go-getting, property developer and landlord. Themes of gentrification and the growing inequalities in society foreshadow our current cost of living crisis. The iconic role of Tiny Tim is reinvented as Tyrese Crichlow, a part which will be played by Young Company members Ezekiel Ashitey (8-years-old) and Jadon Henry (11-years-old).

Aymer comments: "It feels very much as though we are living back in Dickensian times with very clear parallels to challenges that many will be facing in this country not only this coming winter but in the months or even possibly years ahead. This contemporary version, inspired by Charles Dickens' original, carries a powerful and pertinent message but I also hope audiences will enjoy the music, mischief and merriment, and leave the auditorium uplifted and hopeful of a brighter future."

McLean, whose leadership of Theatre Peckham was recognised just last month when she won a Black British Business Award in the Arts Senior Leader category, says: "Christmas shows at Theatre Peckham are pure joy. We celebrate new talent alongside seasoned professionals on stage together. It's an award-winning formula that has become a firm favourite with audiences. Families who are also looking for a festive treat that doesn't break the bank, will find Scroogelcious fits the bill for them this year."

Theatre Peckham is an award-winning cultural venue for artistic excellence and social change founded in 1986. Through the power of theatre, they illuminate young voices, provide skills and opportunities, and platform excellent creatives by programming and producing shows focusing on young people and under-represented voices.



