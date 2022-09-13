Cast Announced For REGENERATE: LOST SONGS FROM THE MUSICALS

On Sunday 18th September 2022 at 7.00pm GMT (1900hrs), greats of the West End and Broadway join together for a unique night of musical theatre at REGENERATE: Lost Songs from the Musicals. The concert will be livestreamed online in support of charity Mercury Musical Developments (MMD) and Musical Theatre Network (MTN). Tune in for free and donate at: www.regeneratemusicals.com



Titans of musical theatre are supporting emerging musical theatre talent, gifting their favourite songs cut from classic shows, or chosen stunning songs from their new projects; culminating in an incredible evening of 16 never before-heard-songs, for one night only!



REGENERATE Livestreamed Online Gala Fundraiser is free for everyone to join and watch - and whilst watching the audience can donate via online or text. Everyone who donates will be entered into a prize draw to win tickets to SIX in the West End or on Broadway**. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support new writing talent to present their work at BEAM2023.



Complete line up of the World Premieres and performers:

Tony Award-winning writers of SIX Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss gift a new composition How Far We've Come to be sung by an original SIX cast member and Olivier-nominee Natalie Paris.

Tony Award-winning writing team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Anastasia) sent a song from their forthcoming Broadway show Little Dancer, called Life Of The Person, to be performed by Adrian Lester.

Oscar winner Don Black and Debbie Wiseman's It's Still Me In Here from their brand new musical Feather Boy sung by Anita Dobson.

Elton John and Tim Rice's song I Could Not Miss You More (cut from the movie Gnomeo and Juliet) to be sung by Duncan James.

Emerging writers Kit Buchan and Jim Barne's jettisoned song Midtown Christmas Eve from The Season to be sung by Grace Mouat (Legally Blonde, SIX) and Dan Partridge (Danny in Grease).

Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil's song cut from Miss Saigon, Too Much for One Heart, will be sung by Desmonda Cathabel (winner of 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of The Year).

Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell) is gifting Leaving Myself Behind from his new project Marley. He will accompany the Broadway actor Michael McCorry Rose on the piano.

Composer / lyricist Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family) gifts It Should Be Funny from musical Jerry Christmas, written with Daniel Goldfarb (The Amazing Mrs Maisel), to be sung by Olivier Award-winner Janie Dee (Follies).

Tony and Olivier Award-winning actor and writer Douglas Hodge (101 Dalmatians) will perform Counting The Hairs from his musical Wigmaker, written with dramatist Bryony Lavery.

A duet from Masi Asare (Paradise Square, recently on Broadway) How Would You Know? from new show Rishvor, sung by Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) and Aisha Jawando who is currently playing Tina in The Tina Turner Musical.

Stuart Brayson's song You And Me Buddy, written for From Here to Eternity, will be performed by Olivier Award-winner George Maguire (Dave Davies in Sunny Afternoon) and Luke Friend (X Factor finalist).

Emerging composing talent Omar Baroud (Cliff in Cabaret) will be singing a duet Without from his new musical After Elijah with Hanna Khogali (Britannicus). Omar is the most recent recipient of the Stiles + Drewe Mentorship Award in association with MMD.

Another brand-new musical song from Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic), from his current writing project The Great Bridge about the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge. The song For My Father will be sung by Luke McCall (Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera).

George Stiles and Anthony Drewe's Mrs. Me, written for a romcom movie, "which like so many projects in Tinseltown bit the dust long before the final script", will be sung by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Legally Blonde).

New writer Urielle Klein Mekongo sings her song Nobody's There from Black Power Desk.

Canadian husband and wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Come From Away) have gifted an early song, Subway Sparrow, sung by Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie & Clyde, Chess In Concert).



Composer, comedian, actress and musician, Vikki Stone (The John Bishop Show, The Now Show - BBC R4) will host the Gala, creating a glorious evening of musical theatre.









Conceived and Produced by Neil Marcus. Musical Director Nick Barstow. Studio Producer Bartek Podkowa. Supporting BEAM2023 - removing financial barriers for creatives to share their work at the UK's biggest showcase of new musical theatre.





Join free online Livestreamed Gala Musical Theatre Fundraiser concert

REGENERATE: Lost Songs from the Musicals

Sunday 18th September 2022

at 7.00pm GMT (1900hrs)

at www.regeneratemusicals.com