Cast Announced For LOVE ALL at Jermyn Street Theatre

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the cast for the first production in its forthcoming Temptation Season. Dorothy L. Sayers little performed play, Love All will feature Daniel Burke (Troilus and Cressida - RSC, A Comedy Of Errors - Mercury Theatre Colchester) as Michael Selby, Jim Findley (The Tempest - Jermyn Street Theatre, The Lady From The Sea - Donmar Warehouse) as Henry Norton, Alan Cox (Uncle Vanya - Hampstead Theatre, Forty Years On - Chichester Festival Theatre) as Godfrey Daybrook, Karen Ascoe (Hamlet - Guildford Shakespeare Company, A Splinter of Ice - Jermyn Street Theatre) as Judy Mintlaw and Stella Coppingham, Emily Barber (The Cost of Living - Hampstead Theatre, Trouble In Mind - Theatre Royal Bath) as Lydia Hillington, Leah Whitaker (For Services Rendered - Jermyn Street Theatre, Alligators - Hampstead Theatre) as Janet Reed and Bethan Cullinane (The Visit - National Theatre, King Lear - RSC) as Mary Birch.

Directed by outgoing Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director Tom Littler, Love All, which as written by Dorothy L. Sayers, the creator of best-selling literary detectives Lord Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane, runs from 8 September to 8 October. This significant rediscovery tells the story of actress Lydia, who has abandoned the stage to elope to Venice with Godfrey, a writer of romantic fiction. The pair soon quarrel and when Lydia hears of a mysterious female playwright taking the West End by storm, the stage is set for a hilarious comedy of misunderstanding and misbehaviour. Sayers' 1939 comedy was very briefly staged as war broke out, and here it receives its first major production.

Tom Littler says - "Love All is a bittersweet moment - my eighteenth production at JST since 2009, and my twelfth as Artistic Director, will also be my last in this very special theatre. I've treasured some magical times here - from Sondheim to Coward, from Brenton to Strindberg, from 15 Heroines to Lucy Shaw's Dorian Gray. As a lover of Sayers' fiction, I'm very excited to discover this virtually lost play and I can't wait to get into rehearsals with this extremely talented cast."

Jermyn Street Theatre is the West End's smallest producing theatre. The Stage's Fringe Theatre of the Year 2021, it is led by Artistic and Executive Directors Tom Littler and Penny Horner. In autumn 2022, when Littler leaves to become Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, David Doyle becomes Executive Producer and Stella Powell-Jones becomes Artistic Director. The theatre won a 2022 Critics' Circle Award for its lockdown theatre, and Littler won the 2022 OffWestEnd Award for Best Artistic Director. The programme includes outstanding new plays, rare revivals, new versions of European classics, and high-quality musicals, alongside one-off musical and literary events. It collaborates with theatres across the world, and its productions have transferred to the West End and Broadway. During closure, the theatre responded with its Brave New World season of digital work, including the acclaimed 15 Heroines with DigitalTheatre. Since reopening, the theatre has produced two Footprints Festivals of new work alongside acclaimed productions by Samuel Beckett, Sarah Ruhl and Howard Brenton.

Other productions in The Temptation Season are the world premiere of Peter Gill's Something In The Air (13 October - 12 November) and The Massive Tragedy of Madame Bovary by John Nicholson - from Gustave Flaubert (17 November - 17 December).