Cast Announced For HENRY V at Shakespeare's Globe

Launching Shakespeare's Globe's Winter Season, Henry V opens in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse on 10 November, running until 4 February. In a Shakespeare's Globe and Headlong production with Leeds Playhouse and Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Henry V will be performed in the intimate, indoor Sam Wanamaker Playhouse for the first time, exploring the single-minded pursuit of Henry V, and what it means to be 'English'.

Director Holly Race Roughan (Artistic Director, Headlong) says: "Shakespeare's plays are packed with so many universal ideas, that they remain intriguingly relevant to contemporary society hundreds of years on. However, occasionally, one of his plays speaks to the present moment so directly, that it takes your breath away. Staging Henry V with the backdrop of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Brexit, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, feels like one of these moments. This play that teems with the anxiety of royal succession, nationalism, war and imperialism, rips through the centuries and offers us a chance to reflect on our present moment in a powerfully heightened way. We were keen when we embarked on this production to not make a history play, but to treat the play as if it were a new piece of writing that is in conversation with our immediate experience. Our hope is that through this stripped back production, and lean edit, there is space for the audience to bring their imagination and question with us our present situation."

The Globe's winter season also includes the premiere of Hakawatis: Women of the Arabian Nights (1 December - 14 January) by Globe writer-in-residence Hannah Khalil. A Tamasha co-production directed by their Artistic Director Pooja Ghai. Hakawatis tells the story of a tyrant revenging his wife's infidelity by wedding, bedding, and beheading a new bride every day. Years later, only five brides-in-waiting remain. From 15 - 31 December, The Fir Tree returns to the open-air Globe Theatre, directed by Artistic Director Michelle Terry and written by Hannah Khalil. This re-imagining of Hans Christian Andersen's classic tale includes puppets, carol-singing, and tree decorating for families under the wintry star-lit sky.

In the new year, Shakespeare's most deadly revenge tragedy Titus Andronicus will run from 19 January - 15 April, directed by Jude Christian. Betrayed by a nation, and with a family in ruins, Roman general Titus Andronicus seeks justice the only way he knows how: tooth for tooth and limb for limb. For the first time ever, audiences of The Winter's Tale will traverse between both iconic theatres, journeying from aristocratic Sicilia in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse to pastoral Bohemia in The Globe Theatre. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes, The Winter's Tale (9 Feb - 16 April) marks the start of the Globe's year-long Folio 400th Anniversary celebrations.

The cast of Henry V comprises Joséphine Callies as Katherine / Boy, James Cooney as Thomas / Orleans / Gower, Georgia Frost as Nym / Michael Williams / Rambures, Jon Furlong as Bardolph / John Bates / Constable of France, Joshua Griffin as Bedford / Fluellen, Eleanor Henderson as Queen of France / Prince Louis / Ambassador 1 / Le Fer, Oliver Johnstone as Henry V, Geoffrey Lumb as King of France / Erpingham / Governor of Harfleur / Ambassador 2, Helena Lymbery as Henry IV / Exeter and Dharmesh Patel as Scroop / Pistol / Montjoy / Officer. Full cast biographies are as follows:

Joséphine Callies will play Katherine / Boy. Joséphine trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and at the Conservatoire National Supérieur d'Art Dramatique in Paris. She was nominated as a finalist of the Spotlight Prize 2021. Work whilst training includes Bad Roads, The Bacchae, Hamlet, Anatomy of a Suicide, All My Sons, The Cherry Orchard (RCS), Les Frères Ennemis (CNSAD). Theatre credits include: Aglavaine et Sélysette (La Colline, CDN Besançon, Comédie de Reims), A Christmas Carol (Théâtre de Nesle). Television credits include Super (FEMIS), Sam (TF1). Film credits include: À Fond (Chic Films). Short film credits include: Luna (ESRA), The Dog (RCS).

James Cooney will play Thomas / Orleans / Gower. James trained as an actor at The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA) and recently gained a Masters in Actor Training and Coaching at Central School of Speech and Drama. He recently performed in The 47th and is well known for Bottleneck and work with The RSC. Theatre credits include: Around the World in 80 Days (Eastbourne Theatres); The 47th (Old Vic); The Taming of the Shrew, Measure for Measure, Troilus and Cressida, Hamlet, King Lear, Cymbeline (RSC); Hamlet (RSC - Hackney Empire/UK tour/Kennedy Center, Washington DC); Flare Path (UK tour); Plastic (Latitude); The Natives, 24 Hour Plays: Cinderland, The Bird and the Two-Ton Weight (Old Vic New Voices); Hamlet (Watermill, Newbury); Bottleneck (High Tide); Bottom Up (Southwark Playhouse); The Only Way is Chelsea's (York Theatre Royal/Newcastle/Soho); Apples/Thatcherwrite (Theatre503); Island (National Theatre). Television credits include: Andor, Casualty, The ABC Murders, Silent Witness, Doctors. Film includes: Strangeways Here We Come, Jester and Flora, Vic/Tim, Cushy, Etu.

Radio credits include: The Verb: Sebastian (et Moi) / Brighter Later; Women in Love; Welcome to Medpatch; Stone; Elegies; Antic Hay; Emergency (All BBC Radio).

Georgia Frost will play Nym / Michael Williams / Rambures. Georgia trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Credits include Gaia (BBC + Breach Theatre), This Is Going To Hurt (BBC/ Sister Pictures), Death Drop (The Criterion Theatre), Placenta Pâté (Salisbury Productions), Europeana (RSC), Dead Dog In A Suitcase (Kneehigh/International tour), The Other One (BBC), Much Ado About Nothing (Tobacco Factory/ Wiltons Music Hall), A Monster Calls (The Old Vic), The Little Mermaid (The Egg, Theatre Royal Bath), Casualty (BBC).

Jon Furlong will play Bardolph / John Bates / Constable of France. Jon was most recently seen in Cyrano de Bergerac and is known for his work on All Creatures Great and Small. This is his debut at Shakespeare's Globe. Theatre credits include Cyrano de Bergerac (Harold Pinter/ Glasgow Theatre Royal/ Brooklyn Academy of Music). Television credits include: The Last Kingdom (Netflix), All Creatures Great and Small (Channel 5), Ghosts (BBC). Other credits include: The Sandman: Act 2 (Audible), Mrs Lowry & Son, A Day in the Life.

Joshua Griffin will play Bedford / Fluellen. Joshua trained at Royal Central School of Speech & Drama. Theatre credits include Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre), The Mousetrap (West End), The Tempest (Wanamaker Festival), Fahrenheit 451 (Complicité ). Television credits include: Father Brown (BBC). Film credits include: Reach (London New Wave), Magic Mike's Last Dance (Warner Bros).

Eleanor Henderson will play Queen of France / Prince Louis / Ambassador 1 / Le Fer. Eleanor trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Theatre credits includes: little scratch (Hampstead Theatre), The Blue Woman (Royal Opera House), Blood Wedding (Salisbury Playhouse), The New Romantic (VAULTS Festival), Deep in the Garden of Light (The Yard), Gave Her The Eye, (Soho Theatre), Corialanus (Bard in the Botanics), Albee Vector the Sound Collector, (House/UK Tour). Film credits include Saviours (National Film and Television School), Where the Mountains Grow (Black Apron Entertainment), Seven Deadly Sins (Discovery Channel), All is Not Lost, (Affixius Films/Leicestershire Police).

Oliver Johnstone will play Henry V. Theatre credits include Antigone (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (ETT), All My Sons (Old Vic), The Haystack (Hampstead Theatre), Imperium (RSC/Gielgud), Tribes (Crucible Theatre), King Lear (RSC/Barbican/BAM), Cymbeline (RSC/Barbican), Teddy Ferrara (Donmar Warehouse), Oppenheimer (RSC), Spring Awakening (Headlong/WYP), Another Country (Chichester Festival Theatre). Film credits include: The Courier (42, FilmNation Entertainment, SunnyMarch), Open (Short Film) (Sunset Round); On Chesil Beach (Golan Films), The Inbetweeners 2 (Bwark Productions), Skyfall (Eon Productions). TV credits include: Endeavour (ITV), Loaded (Hillbilly Films), Inspector George Gently (BBC), The Syndicate (BBC, Lewis (ITV), Whitechapel 3 (Carnival Films).

Geoffrey Lumb will play King of France / Erpingham / Governor of Harfleur / Ambassador 2. Geoffrey trained at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School. Theatre credits include: The Homecoming (Theatre Royal Bath/ UK Tour), The Mirror and the Light (Playful Productions/RSC/Gielgud Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (STF/Wilton's), Tartuffe (National Theatre), This House (NT Tour/Headlong), King Charles III (Almeida UK tour/STC Sydney Australia), Macbeth and Twelfth Night (Filter), Prophesy and Macbeth (Baz Theatre), Chekhov in Hell (Soho Theatre/Drum Plymouth), Romeo and Juliet (US Tour), His Dark Materials (Birmingham Rep/West Yorkshire Playhouse), Rendition Monologues (Bridewell Theatre/Queen Elizabeth Hall), The Changeling (ETT), A Midsummer Night's Dream, Shrew, The American Pilot, The Comedy of Errors, Much Ado About Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, King John, Vice Versa, Coriolanus and Troilus and Cressida (RSC), Hansel & Gretel (Northampton Theatre Royal), Twelfth Night (ETT). Television credits include: Midsomer Murders (ITV), Vera (ITV), Holby City (BBC), 24: Live Another Day (Fox), Doctors (BBC), Hollyoaks (Channel 4) and Luther (BBC). Film credits include Paddington 2 (Warner Brothers).

Helena Lymbery will play Henry IV / Exeter. Theatre credits include: Measure For Measure (Shakespeare's Globe); Britannicus (Lyric, Hammersmith); Run Sister Run (Soho Theatre/Sheffield Theatres/Paines Plough); Mr Gum and the Dancing Bear; Treasure Island; This House; The Cat in the Hat; ...some trace of her; Women of Troy; Attempts on her Life; Iphigenia at Aulis; His Dark Materials; Wicked Yaar; Henry V (National Theatre); Dear Elizabeth (Gate Theatre); Queen Margaret (Royal Exchange Theatre); Pity (Royal Court); Wolves Are Coming For You (Pentabus); Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End); We Want You To Watch (RashDash/National Theatre); The Secret Agent (Young Vic/Theatre O); After Dido (Young Vic/ENO); Sleeping Beauty (Young Vic); Coasting (Bristol Old Vic); Faith, Hope and Charity; (Southwark Playhouse); Think About Japan (Southwark Playhouse/Nabokov); Yerma (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Blackpool (Theatre 503); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (Arcola Theatre); Al Gran Sole Carico D'Amore (Salzburg Festival); Hansel and Gretel (Catherine Wheels/Barbican); Mammals (Bush Theatre); Blue Remembered Hills (New Victoria Theatre, Stoke). Television credits include: Doctor Foster (Series 1&2), Father Brown, Oliver Twist, Alastair McGowan's Big Impression, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, The Bill, Nietta's Farm, Oranges and Lemons. Film credits include London Road.

Dharmesh Patel will play Scroop / Pistol / Montjoy / Officer. Dharmesh trained at Hope St Physical Theatre School. Previous work for Shakespeare's Globe includes: The Captive Queen, Love's Labour's Lost, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, The Tempest and Cymbeline. Other theatre credits include: Groan Ups (Mischief Theatre), Romeo and Juliet (Creation Theatre), Duchess of Malfi (Creation Theatre), Wizard of Oz (Creation Theatre), Macbeth (Big Telly Theatre), Alice in Wonderland (Creation Theatre), A Belly Full (Theatre at the Mill), Double Dealer (Orange Tree), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Lyric Theatre/Filter, Julius Caesar, Anthony and Cleopatra, Titus Andronicus, King Lear, Hamlet, Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, Romeo and Juliet (all RSC), East is East (National Tour), Fever Dream Southside (Citizens Theatre), Albion (Bush Theatre), England Away (National Tour), Too Clever by Half (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Snow Queen (Trestle), Happy and Married? (Freedom Studios), Satyagraha (Improbabl/New York), Beauty and the Beast (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Satygraha (Improbable/ENO), Coast (Contact, Manchester), Too Close to Home (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre/National Tour); Accidental Death of an Anarchist (Octagon, Bolton), Slow Time (National Theatre), Silent Cry (Red Ladder Theatre Co.), The Happy Prince (Leicester Haymarket Theatre). Television credits include: Vera (ITV), Casualty (BBC), Doctors (BBC), Ray's Daze (BBC).

Henry V was cast by Becky Paris, Head of Casting at Shakespeare's Globe.

Creative Team:

Mona Camille - Associate Designer

Naeem Hayat - Associate Director

Azusa Ono - Candle Consultant & Lighting Designer

Max Pappenheim - Composer & Sound Designer

Hattie Barsby - Costume Supervisor

Moi Tran - Designer

Holly Race Roughan - Director

Cordelia Lynn - Dramaturg

Kate Waters - Fight Director

Glynn MacDonald - Globe Associate - Movement

Tess Dignan - Head of Voice

Malik Nashad Sharpe - Movement Director

Katie Heath - Seasonal Voice Coach