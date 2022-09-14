Cast Announced For FROM HERE TO ETERNITY at Charing Cross Theatre

The full cast has been announcedfor the brand new production of Tim Rice and Stuart Brayson's epic musical 'From Here To Eternity', with casting by Jane Deitch.

'From Here To Eternity' is getting its first London revival in a newly revised production at Charing Cross Theatre, from 29 October - 17 December. Press Night is Tuesday 8 November at 7.30pm.

Jonny Amies (Maggio) was Link Larkin in 'Hairspray' (London Coliseum) and Peter Noone in 'My Very Own British Invasion' (Paper Mill Playhouse, New Jersey).

Jonathon Bentley (Prewitt) appeared in 'Mamma Mia! The Party' (O2), 'Miss Saigon' (International Tour) and 'Mamma Mia!' (Novello Theatre).

Desmonda Cathabel (Lorene) won the prestigious 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the Year competition. Her stage roles include 'Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Concert' (Sondheim Theatre), 'Maria Friedman and Friends' (Menier Chocolate Factory) and 'Treason' in Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

Leonard Cook (Judson/Colonel Delbert/cover Holmes) appeared in the West End in 'The Play That Goes Wrong' (Original West End company) and 'The Comedy About A Bank Robbery' (Criterion Theatre).

Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing) is a recent graduate of Urdang Academy making his stage debut.

Sarah Drake (Female U/S Lorene & Mrs Kipfer) trained at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. Her UK theatre credits include: Deb/Claire alternate in 'Ordinary Days' (Cockpit Theatre).

Dominic Adam Griffin (Soldier/cover Warden & Bloom) has just played Handsome Climber/Cover

Johan in the world premiere of 'Identical', was swing in the original cast of 'ALW's Cinderella'

(West End) and ensemble/Cover Magaldi in 'Evita' (West End and UK/European Tour).

Cassius Hackforth (Soldier) was a finalist in the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Society Student Performer of the year, and has recently filmed a featured role in a major Lucasfilm production.

Robin Hayward (Soldier/cover Prewitt) recently played Kurt Kelly in 'Heathers' (The Other Palace).

Callum Henderson (Soldier/cover Judson & Colonel Delbert) was Dwayne in '9 to 5' (UK Tour), 'I Could Use a Drink' (Garrick Theatre), 'The Show Must Go On!' (Palace Theatre) and Luke in 'Next Thing You Know' (Garden Theatre).

James Mateo-Salt (Soldier/cover Galovitch) was Raymond/Len in 'What the Ladybird Heard' (West End/UK Tour), featured ensemble in 'The Pirate Queen' (London Coliseum), John in 'Peter Pan' (Under the Bridge) and Hanschen/1st cover Melchior in 'Spring Awakening' (Edinburgh Fringe).

Rhys Nuttall (Galovitch) played Brian in 'Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens' (King's Head Theatre) and was The Creature/Movement Director in 'Frankenstein' (Garrick Theatre, Altrincham).

Jack Ofrecio (Bloom) appeared in 'Boys Will Be Boys' (Bridge House Theatre).

Jaden Oshenye (Soldier) was Young Macduff in 'Macbeth' (RSC) and he appeared in 'The Bodyguard' (Dominion Theatre).

Eve Polycarpou (Mrs Kipfer) last appeared in the West End as Drosoulla in 'Captain Corelli's Mandolin' and in 'Strictly Ballroom'. She appeared in 'In the Heights' at Southwark Playhouse and King's Cross Theatre.

Adam Rhys-Charles (Warden) was in 'Curtains' (UK Tour) 'Kiss Me Kate' (Sheffield Crucible), played Young Ben in 'Follies' (National Theatre) and 'Mrs Henderson Presents' (Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto).

Carley Stenson (Karen) is best known for playing Steph Cunningham in C4's 'Hollyoaks' for which she was nominated for Best Actress and Best Comedy Actress at the NTAs and British Soap Awards. Her recent stage roles include Fantine in 'Les Miserables' in the West End and Georgia Hendricks in 'Curtains' (West End and UK Tour).

Alan Turkington (Holmes) was in 'Very Special Guest Star' (Omnibus Theatre), 'My Night With Reg' (Turbine Theatre), 'Antony & Cleopatra' (National Theatre), 'Hamlet' (Donmar at Wyndham's Theatre, Elsinore Castle and Broadhurst Theatre, Broadway).

Joseph Vella (Soldier/cover Maggio) is making his professional debut.

Creative team:

Director Brett Smock

Set & Costume Designer Stewart Charlesworth

Musical Direction & Orchestrations Nick Barstow

Choreographer Cressida Carré

Lighting Designer Adam King

Projection Designer Louise Rhodes-Brown

Costume Supervisor Lucy Lawless

Casting Director Jane Deitch

Production Manager James Anderton

Produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Bill Kenwright and Heartaches Limited

General Management by Chris Matanlé

Set in the two weeks leading up to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 'From Here To Eternity' is a compelling portrait of humanity, love, duty and redemption set against the backdrop of a beautiful and conflicted paradise.

Adapted from the classic novel by James Jones, this breathtaking musical unites the writing talents of Tim Rice (lyrics), Stuart Brayson (music) and Donald Rice and Bill Oakes (book), and is directed by Brett Smock (Producing Artistic Director/The Rev Theatre Company).

'From Here To Eternity' marked Tim Rice's first new stage musical for over 10 years. Among the many smash hit musicals he co-wrote are 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat', 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' 'Evita', 'Chess' and 'The Lion King'. He has won 12 Ivor Novello awards, 4 Tonys and 3 Oscars and an Emmy.

Lyricist Tim Rice said: "It's wonderful to have 'From Here To Eternity' back in London. Since its world premiere in the West End in 2013, there have been two excellent productions in North America, both directed by Brett Smock, and I'm delighted he's bringing the latest iteration of the show back across The Pond. Katy Lipson and her team are the perfect partners: young, dynamic and energetic - like the fighting men of G Company. It's been a treat to get back to the writing desk with Stuart, too. If you like your musicals soft and fluffy, this show is not for you. We have nothing to offer but danger, betrayal, heartbreak, hope, blood, sweat and tears!"